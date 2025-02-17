Another Telegram update: you can finally send videos this clever way

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

We're not yet in the third month of 2025, but here's Telegram's third update for 2025! It arrives with lots of useful features that are supposedly going to make your life easier.

For starters, Telegram's latest update introduces several new features, enhancing the way users interact with stickers, videos, reactions, and bots.

The AI-powered search has been expanded beyond Telegram's official collection, now covering millions of custom stickers and emoji uploaded by users. This allows for more precise searches, even with complex keywords like "thinking monkey" or "space dog". Personally, I'd give the good old "dinosaur wearing a conquistador outfit in front of an orthodox church in space" prompt a run and see what Telegram returns. The feature supports 29 languages, making it easier than ever to find the perfect sticker.

Another thing: videos now come with improved sharing options. This is huge, if you ask me.

When copying a video link, users can include the current timestamp, allowing viewers to jump directly to a specific moment. Additionally, Telegram now saves your progress while watching videos, so you can resume exactly where you left off.

That's great, since we don't have the time (or desire) anymore to watch a whole video, of, say, 90 seconds. That's too long. Ain't nobody got time for that! What we want is for someone to point to us the exact three-seconds span in which the snooty cat and the courageous dog fight in The Planet's Funniest Animals best-of compilation; don't expect us to watch the entire 90-seconds clip.

Channels also get new tools for video content. Creators can now set custom cover photos for videos, selecting a specific frame or enhancing it with text, stickers, or emoji using the built-in editor.

Reactions see an upgrade as well, particularly for content creators. The Star reaction, used to support channels, can now be sent while acting as a channel rather than a personal account, offering more privacy and visibility in leaderboards.

Lastly, Telegram is making it easier to discover new bots. Similar to channel recommendations, bot profiles now display a list of related bots, helping users explore more utilities, services, and games.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

