Another leak corroborates earlier rumored Google Pixel Watch 3 US pricing
Last month, we had a leak about the Pixel Watch 3 prices, which estimated US pricing based on leaked European pricing. Now, another report corroborates the earlier leaked prices.
The new leak says that the Pixel Watch 3 series will start at the same price, but the bigger model (which is known right now as the Pixel Watch 3 XL) will reportedly start at $399 (for the Bluetooth version).
The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is reported to start at $399 for the Bluetooth version, $50 more than the 41mm model. That's a little bit off what we'd expect, given the fact that both Apple and Samsung are charging just $30 more for the bigger model of their respective smartwatch lines.
For LTE connectivity, Google will be charging $100 more on both sizes, which is standard practice, and other competitors are doing it, so nothing strange here.
The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be unveiled together with the Pixel 9 series during a highly-anticipated Google event on August 13. The new smartwatch series is expected to come with new band colors and slimmer bezels and seems very promising.
I am prone to think that this leak may be accurate, but it does look a bit strange that the bigger model will be $50 more expensive than the smaller model when this isn't the case for competitors. I'm curious to see how (and if) Google will give any reason for this pricing apart from the 45mm just being a bigger device. We'll know pretty soon though, with the event just around the corner less than a couple weeks from now.
Pixel Watch 4 price breakdown according to leaks:
- Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, BT): $349
- Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, LTE): $449
- Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, BT): $399
- Pixel Watch 3 (415mm, LTE): $499
