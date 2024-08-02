Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Another leak corroborates earlier rumored Google Pixel Watch 3 US pricing

By
0comments
Another leak corroborates earlier rumored Google Pixel Watch 3 US pricing
Last month, we had a leak about the Pixel Watch 3 prices, which estimated US pricing based on leaked European pricing. Now, another report corroborates the earlier leaked prices.

The new leak says that the Pixel Watch 3 series will start at the same price, but the bigger model (which is known right now as the Pixel Watch 3 XL) will reportedly start at $399 (for the Bluetooth version).

Google's Pixel Watches usually start at $349, and it seems Google is following the same pricing strategy for the base model this year as well, at least for the smaller 41mm version. Before that, Pixel Watch models only had a 41mm version, but now we're going to be getting a bigger one too.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is reported to start at $399 for the Bluetooth version, $50 more than the 41mm model. That's a little bit off what we'd expect, given the fact that both Apple and Samsung are charging just $30 more for the bigger model of their respective smartwatch lines.
 
For LTE connectivity, Google will be charging $100 more on both sizes, which is standard practice, and other competitors are doing it, so nothing strange here.

Pixel Watch 4 price breakdown according to leaks:
  • Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, BT): $349
  • Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, LTE): $449
  • Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, BT): $399
  • Pixel Watch 3 (415mm, LTE): $499

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be unveiled together with the Pixel 9 series during a highly-anticipated Google event on August 13. The new smartwatch series is expected to come with new band colors and slimmer bezels and seems very promising.

I am prone to think that this leak may be accurate, but it does look a bit strange that the bigger model will be $50 more expensive than the smaller model when this isn't the case for competitors. I'm curious to see how (and if) Google will give any reason for this pricing apart from the 45mm just being a bigger device. We'll know pretty soon though, with the event just around the corner less than a couple weeks from now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless