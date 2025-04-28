Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Another Google app could be joining the graveyard soon, but this one actually makes sense

By
0comments
Android Apps Google
AI generated illustration representing the "Google Graveyard"

Google seems to be tidying up its digital house again, and this time, the standalone Google Play Games app might be heading for the famous Google Graveyard. Word is, specifically from clues unearthed by digging into code, that Google is gradually folding Play Games features directly into the main Google Play Store app. This isn't entirely out of the blue, and honestly, it kind of makes sense when you think about it.


Features finding a new home

So, what's actually changing? You might have already noticed that you can track your game achievements directly within the Google Play Store – that was one of the first steps. This is a development that we actually covered in our interview with Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager of Google Play and Developer Ecosystem, last year. However, according to Android expert @AssembleDebug's findings, Google isn't stopping there, and you might soon be able to manage key gaming aspects right from the Google Play Store:

  • Your Gamer Profile: Editing your gamer tag or avatar without needing the separate app.
  • Following other gamers: Keeping tabs on your friends' gaming activities centrally.


As mentioned by the source, the fact that the dedicated Google Play Games app hasn't received any major facelifts or significant new features in quite some time adds fuel to this speculation. It looks like Google is shifting its focus towards making the Play Store the central hub for not just downloading games, but also managing your gaming identity and social connections.

A familiar pattern

Let's be real, Google has a reputation for launching services and, well, sometimes shutting them down later. There's even a website dedicated to tracking this phenomenon, often jokingly called the "Google Graveyard". We've seen similar consolidation efforts before, like when Google phased out the Play Movies & TV app, integrating purchasing and viewing options elsewhere within its ecosystem.

Moving Play Games features into the main store follows this pattern. Why have two apps when one, especially the primary app store most Android users interact with daily, can do the job? It streamlines the experience, putting everything game-related – discovery, download, achievements, and social features – under one roof. For many users, this could mean one less app icon cluttering their screen.

It's important to note that this is not official news from Google, but simply speculation based on code sleuthing. However, from a user perspective, consolidating these features into the Play Store makes a lot of sense. Having your achievements, profile, and friend activity right where you download your games simplifies things. To me, it feels like a logical step towards making the Play Store a more comprehensive portal for everything related to Android gaming. This isn't 
