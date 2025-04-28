Another Google app could be joining the graveyard soon, but this one actually makes sense

AI generated illustration representing the "Google Graveyard"

Google seems to be tidying up its digital house again, and this time, the standalone Google Play Games app might be heading for the famous Google Graveyard. Word is, specifically from clues unearthed by digging into code, that Google is gradually folding Play Games features directly into the main Google Play Store app. This isn't entirely out of the blue, and honestly, it kind of makes sense when you think about it.

A familiar pattern

As mentioned by the source, the fact that the dedicated Google Play Games app hasn't received any major facelifts or significant new features in quite some time adds fuel to this speculation. It looks like Google is shifting its focus towards making the Play Store the central hub for not just downloading games, but also managing your gaming identity and social connections.Let's be real, Google has a reputation for launching services and, well, sometimes shutting them down later. There's even a website dedicated to tracking this phenomenon, often jokingly called the "Google Graveyard". We've seen similar consolidation efforts before, like when Google phased out the Play Movies & TV app, integrating purchasing and viewing options elsewhere within its ecosystem.Moving Play Games features into the main store follows this pattern. Why have two apps when one, especially the primary app store most Android users interact with daily, can do the job? It streamlines the experience, putting everything game-related – discovery, download, achievements, and social features – under one roof. For many users, this could mean one less app icon cluttering their screen.It's important to note that this is not official news from Google, but simply speculation based on code sleuthing. However, from a user perspective, consolidating these features into the Play Store makes a lot of sense. Having your achievements, profile, and friend activity right where you download your games simplifies things. To me, it feels like a logical step towards making the Play Store a more comprehensive portal for everything related to Android gaming. This isn't