Get the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 with ANC for under $100 during Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Getting good headphones for below $100 can be a difficult task; however, since it's Prime Day, which means there are a lot of awesome Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon, finding a pair of nice headphones below the $100 mark is actually pretty easy. For example, the nice Anker Soundcore Space Q45 are currently 33% off their price for Prime Day, allowing you to score $50 in savings and snatch a pair for just under $100.
Despite being remarkably affordable, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 have decent sound, albeit not audiophile-level great. In addition to that, they are very comfortable to wear and come with good ANC, which is something really rare for headphones in the budget segment. Furthermore, the ANC here is adaptive, which means it automatically adjusts based on your surroundings. There are also 5 noise-canceling levels to choose from in the Soundcore app.
So, while the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 may not be as great as Bose's QuietComfort 45, which are currently $100 off for Prime Day, the headphones still deliver good sound, ANC, and phenomenal battery life, all for just under $100. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a pair of Anker Soundcore Space Q45 at a discounted price if you are in the market for a pair of budget headphones.
But the Anker Soundcore Space Q45's biggest selling point is undoubtedly their battery life. With ANC turned off, the headphones offer up to 65 hours of listening time, which is just incredible for a pair of such budget-friendly headphones. If you use the ANC functionality, then the battery life reduces to 50 hours. In addition to that, the headphones support fast charging and can be used with a 3.5mm wired connection.
