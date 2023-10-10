The top-tier Bose QuietComfort 45 can now be yours for $100 off their price on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 White: Save $100! The Bose QuietComfort 45 in White can now be yours for $100 off their price on Amazon. The headphones have great sound and ANC and are a real bargain. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Amazon

As true top-tier Bose headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver incredible sound. Furthermore, their Bose Music companion app has EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your Bose QuietComfort 45 in case you don't like the headphone's default sound profile.Also, since Bose is among the companies that make some of the best ANC wireless headphones on the market, with the QuietComfort 45 being among them, the headphones pack incredible active noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy your listening experiences without any distractions from the outside world.However, something worth noting is that you cannot turn the ANC functionality off. You can switch between ANC and Aware mode without issues, but when not in the latter, the headphones will stay in the former mode.But, even with ANC turned on, the Bose QuietComfort 45 deliver amazing battery life. Bose claims that the headphones offer up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge. Furthermore, a 15-minute charge should give you 3 hours of listening time, so even if you do need to charge your headphones unexpectedly, you won't need to wait long. And in case you can't charge your headphones, you can just plug in the AUX cable included in the box and still enjoy your favorite songs on the go.As you can see, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are pretty impressive. Furthermore, they are currently even more tempting thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. Just be sure to act fast and grab one at a discounted price while you can.