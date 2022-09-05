 Noise-cancelling Anker earbuds with impressive battery life are super cheap right now - PhoneArena
Noise-cancelling Anker earbuds with impressive battery life are super cheap right now

Anker buds with noise cancelation & impressive battery life are super cheap right now
It's Labor Day, meaning today is the day to get all your gadget shopping done. If you still haven't gotten yourself earbuds, the Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 XR should definitely be considered.

The Soundcore Life Note 3 was already reasonably priced at $99 and a great choice for those who wanted the most features for the lowest price. They are small and lightweight and comfortable to wear and can be stored in a compact charging case.

They offer all the essential features. Topping the list is noise-cancelation to help you tune out the world. They also provide great sound quality and are superb for calls as they come with six microphones to remove background noise when you are on a call.

Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 XR

True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones
$60 off (60%)
$39 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

They provide a playtime of 7 hours and the case holds up to 35 hours of juice. The Soundcore Life Note 3 XR are rated IPX5 and should be able to withstand excessive sweating, so you can take them to the gym with you.

And lastly, in case you misplace them, they are capable of making a sound to alert you of their presence.

Best Buy is currently selling them for $39.99, allowing you to save $60. At this price, they actually sound better than the pricier best earbuds around. The deal will expire in about 7 hours, so you don't have long to add them to your cart. 
