Amazon makes these Soundcore buds with 'hybrid' ANC a no-brainer purchase with huge new discount





Anker Soundcore Life A3i True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 10mm Drivers for Premium Sound, Deep Bass, Six Built-in Microphones with AI Enhancements for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Quick Pairing, Single Earbud Mode, Bluetooth 5.2, White and Black Color Options $25 off (42%)





We literally cannot believe that such an insanely low price can get you everything from active noise cancellation to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, no less than six built-in microphones leveraging AI to "enhance" your voice calls, and up to 40 hours of battery life.





While we haven't properly reviewed the Soundcore Life A3i ourselves, the 4.4-star Amazon buyer rating average based on the opinion of more than 2,000 verified users kind of speaks for itself, strongly suggesting that these features are in fact as advanced and as sophisticated in real life as they look on paper.





The hybrid ANC functionality designed to alternatively drown out your surroundings and keep you in touch with the environment around you depending on your changing needs and preferences is especially praised in a number of different customer reviews, and the same goes for the surprisingly powerful audio generated by these bad boys' "oversized" 10mm drivers.





We're obviously not going to tell you that you're dealing with the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, but that battery life (which starts at 10 hours with the bundled charging case not taken into account) alone requires careful consideration on your part regarding whether or not these might be perfect for you.

Can 25 bucks ever qualify as a "huge" discount? We definitely think so... as long as you're dealing with a product that normally costs a disarmingly low $59.99. That turns the humble-looking aforementioned markdown into a deeper-than-deep 42 percent price cut, making the Soundcore Life A3i an absolute beginning-of-the-year must-buy.