Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon makes these Soundcore buds with 'hybrid' ANC a no-brainer purchase with huge new discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon makes these Soundcore buds with 'hybrid' ANC a no-brainer purchase with huge new discount
Can 25 bucks ever qualify as a "huge" discount? We definitely think so... as long as you're dealing with a product that normally costs a disarmingly low $59.99. That turns the humble-looking aforementioned markdown into a deeper-than-deep 42 percent price cut, making the Soundcore Life A3i an absolute beginning-of-the-year must-buy.

Of course, these are far from Anker's newest or greatest true wireless earbuds, which means they're certainly not sufficiently well-equipped to take on the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But compared to many of the best budget wireless earbuds out there, the Life A3i undeniably deliver mind-blowing value, supporting an almost unbelievably high number of premium or at least premium-sounding technologies.

Anker Soundcore Life A3i

True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 10mm Drivers for Premium Sound, Deep Bass, Six Built-in Microphones with AI Enhancements for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Quick Pairing, Single Earbud Mode, Bluetooth 5.2, White and Black Color Options
$25 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

We literally cannot believe that such an insanely low price can get you everything from active noise cancellation to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, no less than six built-in microphones leveraging AI to "enhance" your voice calls, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

While we haven't properly reviewed the Soundcore Life A3i ourselves, the 4.4-star Amazon buyer rating average based on the opinion of more than 2,000 verified users kind of speaks for itself, strongly suggesting that these features are in fact as advanced and as sophisticated in real life as they look on paper.

The hybrid ANC functionality designed to alternatively drown out your surroundings and keep you in touch with the environment around you depending on your changing needs and preferences is especially praised in a number of different customer reviews, and the same goes for the surprisingly powerful audio generated by these bad boys' "oversized" 10mm drivers.

We're obviously not going to tell you that you're dealing with the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, but that battery life (which starts at 10 hours with the bundled charging case not taken into account) alone requires careful consideration on your part regarding whether or not these might be perfect for you
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless