Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The versatile Anker 737 power bank is nearly half off on Amazon just in time for Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Anker 737 power bank on a white background.
Black Friday sales on phones, tablets, and other tech are abundant. But if you're set on getting a new power bank, the Anker 737 is one of the best choices you can possibly make. This fella has a large capacity and is compatible with various laptops, Apple iPhone models, and more. The best part about it? It's now nearly half off on Amazon for Black Friday!

Anker 737 Power Bank: Save 47% on Black Friday

The Anker 737 power bank has a 24,000mAh capacity, a super-detailed smart display, and 140W two-way fast charging technology. With three ports, two USB-C, and one USB-A (18W), the power bank is suitable for a wide range of devices. The best part? You can get it at nearly half off on Amazon for Black Friday!
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

While it may not be your first pick at its regular price of almost $150, the power bank is now a no-brainer at 47% off. That saves you an impressive $70 and brings the unit down under the $80 mark, which is the lowest price we've seen in quite a while.

As one of the best power banks, this buddy can become a great addition to your ever-growing tech collection. It has a 24,000mAh capacity, allowing you to charge anything from Macbooks to iOS phones and Android models.

The unit features three ports: two USB-C (140W max) and a single USB-A that supports charging speeds of up to 18W. Keep in mind that connecting two devices in the USB-C ports at the same time divides the maximum charging speeds, which is a bit of a letdown.

The PowerCore 24K unit doesn't just have lots of capacity, but it's also very easy to use. With the integrated smart display, you can see real-time insights on the input or output wattage, estimated time left until full recharge, and more.

As you can see, the Anker 737 power bank offers versatility and ease of use on the go. And it's now much cheaper than usual with Amazon's Black Friday promo. So, if you need a well-designed accessory for smartphone and laptop charging, this is the one to get at 47% off. Take advantage of Amazon's sales before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless