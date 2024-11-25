The versatile Anker 737 power bank is nearly half off on Amazon just in time for Black Friday
Black Friday sales on phones, tablets, and other tech are abundant. But if you're set on getting a new power bank, the Anker 737 is one of the best choices you can possibly make. This fella has a large capacity and is compatible with various laptops, Apple iPhone models, and more. The best part about it? It's now nearly half off on Amazon for Black Friday!
While it may not be your first pick at its regular price of almost $150, the power bank is now a no-brainer at 47% off. That saves you an impressive $70 and brings the unit down under the $80 mark, which is the lowest price we've seen in quite a while.
The unit features three ports: two USB-C (140W max) and a single USB-A that supports charging speeds of up to 18W. Keep in mind that connecting two devices in the USB-C ports at the same time divides the maximum charging speeds, which is a bit of a letdown.
As you can see, the Anker 737 power bank offers versatility and ease of use on the go. And it's now much cheaper than usual with Amazon's Black Friday promo. So, if you need a well-designed accessory for smartphone and laptop charging, this is the one to get at 47% off. Take advantage of Amazon's sales before it's too late.
As one of the best power banks, this buddy can become a great addition to your ever-growing tech collection. It has a 24,000mAh capacity, allowing you to charge anything from Macbooks to iOS phones and Android models.
The PowerCore 24K unit doesn't just have lots of capacity, but it's also very easy to use. With the integrated smart display, you can see real-time insights on the input or output wattage, estimated time left until full recharge, and more.
