Almost half the price is off: the magnetic Anker 622 snaps and charges iPhones easy as A, B, C
We’re once again in the over 40% discount territories, but we’re running out of battery. Thankfully, here’s the Anker 622 magnetic battery that has it all: 5000mAh charge at our disposal, a cool foldable design, a very strong magnet for iPhone models series 12 and later, and – yes, it’s pocketable.
Right now, it’s 43% off of its original price, so why wait for more? Now is the time to get one and never run out of battery at the worst possible moment.
This deal covers a whole five color variants of the Anker 622: Misty Blue, Lilac Purple, Interstellar Gray, Buds Green and Dolomite White. We can’t think of a phone/case color that you can’t pair nicely with the aforementioned colors from the Anker 622.
“Snap. Charge. Chill” is the motto here and Anker sure does deliver on the most important front – the safety concerns. The magnet is big, strong and capable of holding your iPhone thanks to the MultiProtect safety technology. Here’s the list of supported Apple models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max with a magnetic phone case. Of course, the Anker 622 pairs with Apple devices through the MagSafe technology, introduced for smartphones in the iPhone 12 series. MagSafe uses a series of magnets to precisely align in-body coils, allowing them to perfectly match every time and charge.
This fancy portable charger has a built-in kickstand that can keep your device upright for comfortable viewing while charging. When you're on the go, fold the kickstand and snap it on the back of your phone. Simple as that!
The dimensions are 4.13 x 2.62 x 0.5 inches, and it’s pretty light at 5oz (142g). You can seamlessly recharge the power bank while plugged in and keep your devices fully powered before heading out. You’ll need to use a power adapter with at least 12W output (that’s not included in the box).
