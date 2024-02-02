Live smart and snag the top-rated Anker 537 Power Bank at an irresistible price on Amazon
You can practically do anything on today's smartphones; however, we've reached a point where a two-day battery life is considered something incredible! On top of that, the majority of phones that offer such extended battery life are in the budget segment, and we, as tech enthusiasts, aren't exactly keen on owning a smartphone with less than 8GB of RAM and a powerful Snapdragon chipset under the hood.
That said, battery life won't exactly be an issue if you have a reliable power bank in your backpack to plug your phone into any time you need a quick top-up. Sadly, these power banks aren't cheap, making this deal even more enticing, as it lets you snag an awesome power bank at an incredible discount right now!
Currently, Amazon has the Anker 537 portable battery on sale for 30% off its price. This means you'll score sweet savings of $24 if you get an Anker 537 through this deal today!
The Anker 537 comes with a huge 24,000mAh capacity and sports two USB ports, so it can charge two devices simultaneously. It offers a total output of 65W, with USB-C 1 providing a maximum output of 45W while USB-C 2 offers a maximum output of 20W. Moreover, the power bank itself supports 30W charging, allowing it to fully charge itself in 3.5 hours, which is not bad for such a big power bank.
Furthermore, the Anker 537 works well with a plethora of devices, including Apple's iPhones and iPads, Samsung's Galaxy S phones, and Google's Pixel smartphones. So, it should be able to charge all of your smart devices. Additionally, the power bank has a smart temperature monitoring system.
Overall, the Anker 537 is a pretty good power bank, which can now be yours for less courtesy of Amazon's sweet discount on it. However, that price cut probably won't stay available for long, so we suggest you snag an Anker 537 for less now while you still can.
