Android's Quick Share could soon get a boost by allowing QR Code file transfers

Images Credit: Android Authority





The feature is expected to be integrated into the Android system share sheet, providing a convenient "Share with QR code" option. However, it's important to note that while QR codes can streamline the connection process, users will still need to grant Quick Share access to Bluetooth and location permissions for the feature to work.Although there's no official rollout date for this update, early testing by AssembleDebug suggests that the feature won't magically enable cross-platform transfers with iPhones. Scanning the QR code with an iPhone simply redirects to a Quick Share support page.As Google continues to refine Quick Share, this potential addition of QR codes could further solidify its position as a viable alternative to AirDrop, offering Android users a simple and efficient way to share files and folders wirelessly.