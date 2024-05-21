Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Android's Quick Share could soon get a boost by allowing QR Code file transfers

By
0comments
Google's Quick Share could soon get a boost by allowing QR Code file transfers
Google's Quick Share, the Android counterpart to Apple's AirDrop, has been receiving a lot of attention from the tech giant lately. Following recent updates that brought a Material Design makeover and a dedicated Windows app, Google appears to be gearing up to make Quick Share even more user-friendly by incorporating QR code technology.

This insight comes from a report by Android Authority, citing popular Google app researcher AssembleDebug. The report suggests that an upcoming update to Google Play Services (version 24.20.13) could add QR code functionality to Quick Share, simplifying the connection process between devices.

Currently, Quick Share requires devices to be in close proximity, on the same Wi-Fi network, or paired via Bluetooth. While Wi-Fi offers faster transfer speeds, getting devices onto the same network can sometimes be a hassle. The new QR code feature aims to simplify this by allowing users to generate a QR code on the sender's device, which the receiver can then scan with their camera to initiate the connection. This could prove particularly useful in situations where one of the devices isn't yours, eliminating the need to fiddle with Wi-Fi settings.

Images Credit: Android Authority

The feature is expected to be integrated into the Android system share sheet, providing a convenient "Share with QR code" option. However, it's important to note that while QR codes can streamline the connection process, users will still need to grant Quick Share access to Bluetooth and location permissions for the feature to work.

Although there's no official rollout date for this update, early testing by AssembleDebug suggests that the feature won't magically enable cross-platform transfers with iPhones. Scanning the QR code with an iPhone simply redirects to a Quick Share support page.

As Google continues to refine Quick Share, this potential addition of QR codes could further solidify its position as a viable alternative to AirDrop, offering Android users a simple and efficient way to share files and folders wirelessly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless