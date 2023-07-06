Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Samsung brings Quick Share support to non-Samsung PCs and laptops

Samsung Apps
@cosminvasile
Samsung brings Quick Share support to non-Samsung PCs and laptops
Initially introduced as an exclusive feature for Galaxy devices, Quick Share allows users to share different types of content between Samsung phones, tablets and laptops with just a tap. Either its pictures, videos or documents that you want to share between your Galaxy devices, Quick Share is one of the most convenient ways to do it.

Unfortunately, Quick Share would only allow users to transfer files wirelessly between Samsung’s phones, tablets and Windows laptops until recently. Since its launch back in 2020, only those with Samsung phones/tablets and laptops were able to make use of the Quick Share feature, but that’s about to change.

The most recent Quick Share update finally brings support for Windows PCs of other companies. The official changelog spotted by SamMobile also includes mentions of various other improvements and details about what other devices are supported:

Support specifications
  • OS: Windows 10 2004 version or higher
  • Bluetooth driver: (Intel) 22.50.02 version or higher
  • Wi-Fi driver: (Intel) 22.50.07 version or higher

Supported devices
  • Samsung Galaxy Book (including Qualcomm-based PCs released in 2020 or later)
  • Windows PC with Intel Bluetooth/Wi-Fi released by other manufacturers

While the update does make Quick Share available to non-Samsung PCs and laptops, the app is limited to Windows devices that pack Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cards inside. Although Intel is a well-known tech company, there are quite a lot of other brands that have been left out.

On top of that, Samsung mentions that depending on the manufacturer and model, there may be restrictions on all or some features of Quick Share.

If you don’t own a non-Samsung PC or laptop equipped with Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth cards, the latest Quick Share update won’t bring any benefits to you, so you’re still “stuck” with using other apps like Phone Link and Nearby Share.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless