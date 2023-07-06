Samsung brings Quick Share support to non-Samsung PCs and laptops
Initially introduced as an exclusive feature for Galaxy devices, Quick Share allows users to share different types of content between Samsung phones, tablets and laptops with just a tap. Either its pictures, videos or documents that you want to share between your Galaxy devices, Quick Share is one of the most convenient ways to do it.
The most recent Quick Share update finally brings support for Windows PCs of other companies. The official changelog spotted by SamMobile also includes mentions of various other improvements and details about what other devices are supported:
Supported devices
While the update does make Quick Share available to non-Samsung PCs and laptops, the app is limited to Windows devices that pack Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cards inside. Although Intel is a well-known tech company, there are quite a lot of other brands that have been left out.
On top of that, Samsung mentions that depending on the manufacturer and model, there may be restrictions on all or some features of Quick Share.
If you don’t own a non-Samsung PC or laptop equipped with Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth cards, the latest Quick Share update won’t bring any benefits to you, so you’re still “stuck” with using other apps like Phone Link and Nearby Share.
Support specifications
- OS: Windows 10 2004 version or higher
- Bluetooth driver: (Intel) 22.50.02 version or higher
- Wi-Fi driver: (Intel) 22.50.07 version or higher
- Samsung Galaxy Book (including Qualcomm-based PCs released in 2020 or later)
- Windows PC with Intel Bluetooth/Wi-Fi released by other manufacturers
