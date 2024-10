Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon

A new "Generate a background" button should appear in the Effects menu. | Image credit – Android Authority





In the web version of Google Meet, the AI-powered background feature offers a few sample options based on your prompt. If none of the samples work for you, you can tweak your prompt or generate more options. The Android version is expected to provide similar functionality. Still, we'll have to wait for the full rollout to see how closely it mirrors the web experience.I think this feature could be really useful, especially when you're looking to keep things a bit more private during meetings while still standing out with a unique background. Without it, you could end up in the same virtual coffee shop as everyone else, right? Plus, it makes even more sense for Android, considering a lot of people take meetings on their phones while they're on the move. I think they would benefit a lot from having quick, customized backgrounds at their fingertips.In other Google Meet updates, a new Gemini add-on now lets users watermark their presented content and video feeds right in the app . On top of that, Meet has also rolled out automatic AI-powered meeting recording and transcription features , making it easier to capture and review important discussions.