See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
A person holding a smartphone with Google Meet logo on the display.
Google has been going all out with artificial intelligence lately, working to incorporate its AI model, Gemini, into many of its products. One example is Google Meet, which offers a cool Gemini-powered feature that allows users to create custom backgrounds for their video calls. Right now, this option is only available on the web version, but it might be coming to Android soon.

AI backgrounds might be on the way for Google Meet users on Android


A recent report suggests that this feature is in the works and was recently spotted in the latest version of Gmail for Android (v2024.10.06.682972205). So, it looks like users might soon be able to generate custom backgrounds using prompts directly from their Android phones, too.

Since the introduction of AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet, this feature has been gradually rolled out to users with a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on or a Google One AI Premium subscription. However, it's still only available on the web version of the app.

Yet, screenshots show that on Android, a new "Generate a background" button will appear in the Effects menu. At the moment, tapping the button just opens a blank page, but it's expected that it will eventually include a prompt box, a style selection menu, and a background generation option, similar to the web version.


A new "Generate a background" button should appear in the Effects menu. | Image credit – Android Authority

In the web version of Google Meet, the AI-powered background feature offers a few sample options based on your prompt. If none of the samples work for you, you can tweak your prompt or generate more options. The Android version is expected to provide similar functionality. Still, we'll have to wait for the full rollout to see how closely it mirrors the web experience.

I think this feature could be really useful, especially when you're looking to keep things a bit more private during meetings while still standing out with a unique background. Without it, you could end up in the same virtual coffee shop as everyone else, right? Plus, it makes even more sense for Android, considering a lot of people take meetings on their phones while they're on the move. I think they would benefit a lot from having quick, customized backgrounds at their fingertips.

Recommended Stories
In other Google Meet updates, a new Gemini add-on now lets users watermark their presented content and video feeds right in the app. On top of that, Meet has also rolled out automatic AI-powered meeting recording and transcription features, making it easier to capture and review important discussions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7
Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7
Android Automotive debuts on motorcycles with KTM leading the way
Android Automotive debuts on motorcycles with KTM leading the way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless