Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon
Google has been going all out with artificial intelligence lately, working to incorporate its AI model, Gemini, into many of its products. One example is Google Meet, which offers a cool Gemini-powered feature that allows users to create custom backgrounds for their video calls. Right now, this option is only available on the web version, but it might be coming to Android soon.
A recent report suggests that this feature is in the works and was recently spotted in the latest version of Gmail for Android (v2024.10.06.682972205). So, it looks like users might soon be able to generate custom backgrounds using prompts directly from their Android phones, too.
Yet, screenshots show that on Android, a new "Generate a background" button will appear in the Effects menu. At the moment, tapping the button just opens a blank page, but it's expected that it will eventually include a prompt box, a style selection menu, and a background generation option, similar to the web version.
In other Google Meet updates, a new Gemini add-on now lets users watermark their presented content and video feeds right in the app. On top of that, Meet has also rolled out automatic AI-powered meeting recording and transcription features, making it easier to capture and review important discussions.
AI backgrounds might be on the way for Google Meet users on Android
Since the introduction of AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet, this feature has been gradually rolled out to users with a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on or a Google One AI Premium subscription. However, it's still only available on the web version of the app.
A new "Generate a background" button should appear in the Effects menu. | Image credit – Android Authority
In the web version of Google Meet, the AI-powered background feature offers a few sample options based on your prompt. If none of the samples work for you, you can tweak your prompt or generate more options. The Android version is expected to provide similar functionality. Still, we'll have to wait for the full rollout to see how closely it mirrors the web experience.
I think this feature could be really useful, especially when you're looking to keep things a bit more private during meetings while still standing out with a unique background. Without it, you could end up in the same virtual coffee shop as everyone else, right? Plus, it makes even more sense for Android, considering a lot of people take meetings on their phones while they're on the move. I think they would benefit a lot from having quick, customized backgrounds at their fingertips.
