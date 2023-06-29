Google launches new Shop tab on Android TV, here is how it works
Google announced this week the launch of a new Shop tab on Android TV. Replacing the now defunct Google Play Movies & TV, the new tab makes it easier for Android TV users to buy, rent and access whatever they purchased.
The Shop tab will act as a hub for all your purchased entertainment, so either you’re searching for a specific movie that’s not available on other streaming services or you just want to buy a movie, you’ll be able to do all that from one place.
Up until now, users had to find the dedicated app that they use to rent or buy movies in the Apps tab and access content. Now the process of finding a movie that you like, as well as purchasing and renting content is much easier.
The new Shop tab is being rolled out to Android TV devices in the US starting today. Android TV users in other countries should get the new Shop tab in the coming weeks. According to Google, the Shop tab will be available in 24 countries, although “some features and/or content may not be available” everywhere.
It’s also important to mention that all purchases made from a Google account will be available on “Your Library,” including purchases from YouTube, other Google TV and Android TV devices, as well as the Google TV mobile app.
Plus, thanks to the Library that’s part of the new Shop tab, you’ll be able to browse through all the content you bought. Keep in mind that “Your Library” page has separate sections for Rentals, Movies, and Shows.
