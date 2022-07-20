Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices

Something that we’re sure many users have been waiting for – more clear marking of content included in the Prime membership, has finally made its way into the recent update too. New visual cues have been introduced to clearly indicate which videos are included with your Prime membership and which are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to.The former are marked with a blue checkmark icon, whereas the latter are marked with a shopping bag icon. Furthermore, Prime Video users will be able to access all videos included with their membership much easier from within the My Subscription row, near the top of Home.

New color palette and search experience

A new redesign is certainly not limited to reshuffling some menus and the addition of new features, so expect a new color palette too. Also, the app’s new carousels will now showcase titles in a way that makes the experience smoother and more immersive.To top it all off, Amazon has also redesigned the “Find” page to make simpler to search your favorite TV shows and movies. It’s now possible to search for a specific title or explore difference genres and even collections. Not to mention that search suggestions will make the search experience even smoother. These can easily filter results by genre or 4K UHD content.Another interesting change involves new visual cues for search results, which make it more clear which videos are included in your Prime membership and which are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to.