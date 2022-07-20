 Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices

Software updates Apps Amazon
@cosminvasile
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Saying that Amazon’s Prime Video experience is inferior to what the competition offers would be an understatement. For many years the Prime Video app was a complete mess, but no longer. Amazon has just announced its Prime Video is getting the long-overdue redesign that we’ve all been waiting for.

Starting this week, Prime Video users in the United States and the rest of the world should see numerous changes coming to the service on connected room devices, including Fire TV and Android app. Unfortunately, iOS users have been left out from the initial rollout, but so were those who prefer the Web app. Amazon said the new redesign will be coming to iOS and Web at a later date, but no window frame for the release has been revealed yet.



The main highlight of the redesign is the simplified main navigation menu, which is more accessible. For the living room apps, the new navigation menu has been repositioned to the side of the screen for improved access. The new Prime Video app will now launch with six primary pages: Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. Multiple sub-navigation option will be available to users, including “Movies,” “TV shows,” and “Sports” on Home, and “Channels” or “Rent or Buy” on Store.

A more consistent Sports experience


Additionally, the new Live TV page will now function as a hub for streaming stations, including live sports and events. The Sports sub-navigation menu will adopt a more cinematic experience featuring dedicated carousel to present leagues and teams of interest to the user. Expect the new sports page to feature additional content and sports documentaries, as well as replays and popular sports videos.



Interestingly enough, you can’t just watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video, but a lot of additional sports content available with Prime membership and through subscriptions such as Paramount+ or MLB.TV.

More importantly, the Prime Video app will now feature a new carousel that only shows videos with richer and more cinematic imagery. The so-called “Super Carousel” allows featured titles, such as Amazon Originals and Exclusives and Prime Video Cinema, to stand out against all other titles.



Prime membership content is clearly marked


Something that we’re sure many users have been waiting for – more clear marking of content included in the Prime membership, has finally made its way into the recent update too. New visual cues have been introduced to clearly indicate which videos are included with your Prime membership and which are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to.

The former are marked with a blue checkmark icon, whereas the latter are marked with a shopping bag icon. Furthermore, Prime Video users will be able to access all videos included with their membership much easier from within the My Subscription row, near the top of Home.



New color palette and search experience


A new redesign is certainly not limited to reshuffling some menus and the addition of new features, so expect a new color palette too. Also, the app’s new carousels will now showcase titles in a way that makes the experience smoother and more immersive.

To top it all off, Amazon has also redesigned the “Find” page to make simpler to search your favorite TV shows and movies. It’s now possible to search for a specific title or explore difference genres and even collections. Not to mention that search suggestions will make the search experience even smoother. These can easily filter results by genre or 4K UHD content.

Another interesting change involves new visual cues for search results, which make it more clear which videos are included in your Prime membership and which are available to rent, buy, or subscribe to.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Pixel 6a cases
Best Pixel 6a cases
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch
The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain
The state of Apple's iPhone 14 supply chain

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless