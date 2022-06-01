Google is now removing the Movies & TV section from the Play Store
Google has been doing some restructuring to the Play Store recently, including adding an app compatibility section for your device. Now, SamMobile reports about a new change that's happening to the Play Store: Google has decided to remove the Movies & TV section from there.
A few months ago, Google has announced it will retire the Movies and TV section from the Play Store as a part of restructuring, and now this change is noticeable to some users as the restructuring has started. No, don't worry about your ability to rent or buy movies and TV shows on Android, this ability still remains, it has just changed its place.
But that's not all. On top of that, the app will also curate content from other video streaming services such as Disney+ or Prime Video, and you can watch that content directly through the Google TV app.
The app also features a remote control feature for all Android TV and Google TV devices, such as streaming boxes, sticks, and smart TVs.
Pretty much, the removal of the Movies & TV section from Play Store makes the interface much simpler, while the Google TV app unifies the experience.
So far it looks like the removal process is a gradual thing and might continue throughout June.
