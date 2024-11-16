Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Android seeks to solve the password problem once and for all

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android
Setting up a fingerprint on Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Forgot your password? Soon you may not have to worry about that problem at all. Android is poised to take care of the forgotten password problem once and for all as passkeys gain more popularity.

Passkeys, for those unaware, are a replacement for passwords and work similar to how your phone verifies it’s you before unlocking itself. This includes fingerprint scanning, face recognition, pattern unlocking and more. It’s something that has also been available on iOS for a while and Android is finally looking to make it mainstream at this month’s ‘Passkeys Week’ which will last from November 18-22.

There are two major reasons passkeys would serve as a better alternative to passwords:

  • Ease of use
  • Security

Passkeys, as mentioned above, eliminate the need to remember five different passwords for various sites and apps. This alone should make most people willing to adopt them once they’re made aware of their existence. I know I would much rather tap my thumb than type out a password while trying to remember if this site demanded special characters for its login credentials.

Isn’t this just so much simpler? | Image credit — PhoneArena - Android seeks to solve the password problem once and for all
Isn’t this just so much simpler? | Image credit — PhoneArena

Passkeys are also a lot more secure than passwords because, unlike the latter, they’re not stored on a platform’s vulnerable servers. So the next time there’s a security breach, or an AT&T vendor doesn’t delete user data as obligated to, you won’t have anything to worry about. I’d also wager it’s a lot more difficult to mimic someone’s fingerprint than guessing their password.

Passkeys only really started taking off on Android last year and adoption still remains on the slow side. Part of it comes down to lack of awareness, which is something that ‘Passkeys Week’ aims to help with. There will be in-depth discussions about passkeys and how developers can implement them in lieu of traditional string passwords.

If all goes well in the coming few years we’ll hopefully see passkeys become the norm and passwords will be a distant memory of a more archaic past. And then perhaps we can finally turn our attention to the next order of business: 10,000 mAh batteries.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless