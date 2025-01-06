Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Android to make pairing hearing aids with your phone easier

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android green robot logo on a colorful background.
Google Fast Pair has been discovered to be working on support for Bluetooth-compatible hearing aids.

Android 15 has delivered some big improvements to hearing aid compatibility. These include support for both Bluetooth LE Audio (LEA) and Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocols. The folks at Android Authority have now discovered some references to a new feature in development for hearing aid hardware in the code of Google Play Services 24.50.32 beta.

Google's Fast Pair feature works with earbuds, speakers, game controllers, and what have you with Bluetooth support. Of course, the new class of Bluetooth LEA-compatible hearing aids is a different category of device from earbuds, and it's not yet part of Fast Pair.



It seems, however, that the hearing aids category may get added to Fast Pair soon. Android Authority discovered a new setting in the works that would enable a hearing aid to be paired using Fast Pair.

But that's not all that Fast Pair is getting prepped up. Also, Android is working on adding Bluetooth keyboards to the list of supported devices for Fast Pair as well. Hints of that have also been discovered in the code.

Right now, it's not clear which models of hearing aid hardware would come with Fast Par support. The framework is now under development, however, and once it's ready, we may see such devices arriving, so it seems just a matter of time at this point.

Technology has been steadily growing and in the past decade, it's been highly helpful with hearing assistance. I believe that making it easier to pair hearing aids with Android is a step further into making health more accessible and enriching people's lives. And after all, that's what tech is all about - enriching us with experiences and improving our lives. So, kudos to Google for the work with Fast Pair!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless