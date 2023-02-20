Reliable tipster reveals how Android phones in India will differ from the rest of the world

Android phones in India could become quite different than those in the rest of the world

According to the document discovered by the leaker, India will receive a version of Google Mobile Services (GMS) with optional Google Apps. First off, phone makers will be given the chance to choose a version of either Indian Mobile Application Distribution Agreements (IMADA) or the regular MADA that is in other markets.





There are four important elements to this - first: the optional nature of the new agreement.



OEMs that intend to release in India have two options: release under regular Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) or opt in for IMADA which contains the reduced requirements. — Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) February 18, 2023





IMADA also doesn't require that Google includes a Google search bar, a Google folder, or the Play Store icon on the main screen of a phone. And, Indian users will be able to choose their default search engine during the setup process. Reportedly, this option will be available from the second quarter of this year.







Why are Android phones going to be different in India?