Google to make these major changes to Play Store in India to comply with law













Google will start handing out licenses for their own apps to third-party manufacturers, so that they can have them pre-installed on any Android device. This is most likely targeting the Google Play store itself, which doesn’t come pre-installed on every Android out there.

Starting February, developers will be able to incorporate their preferred billing system within apps and games for in-app purchases. In other terms, developers won’t have to worry about paying the Google tax.

Additional changes to Android in order to allow developers to make more customized variants of it.

Further changing to how sideloading and installing other app stores on Android, with emphasis on educating users on the possible risks they may be taking.

Whenever a new smartphone or tablet is being set up in India, users will be able to choose a default search engine.

Revamped Help and FAQ articles on the topics above, ensuring that everything is clear.

First off, allowing manufacturers to make phones with custom Android versions, and with the Play Store installed is huge. Right now, some Android phones don’t come with the Play Store pre-installed, which makes installing apps annoying and difficult.



