Android malware apps master list - stay away from these titles at all costs
Official app stores are without a doubt the best place to download software for your phone, particularly when it comes to security. For Android phone owners that place is typically the Google Play Store, but every once in a while malicious apps manage to break through the wall despite all the precautions and safety measures.

Figuring out which app is not safe can be difficult though, as the developers that make the malicious ones implement tricky tactics to fool you before and after you tap on the download button. For that reason, we have compiled all of the latest reports containing information about flagged malicious apps on the Google Play Store in chronological order, starting with the most recent one.

Keep in mind that even if an app is removed from Google’s Play Store, that doesn’t mean it will disappear from your phone if you have already downloaded it beforehand. What’s more, many of these apps pop up on the Play Store under a slightly different name after being taken down.

Reports on dangerous Android apps

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK research (June 1, 2023)


The Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK carried out research via their own proprietary software and discovered apps that contain or had previously contained malware. A total of 193 apps were found, with 43 of them still active on the Google Play Store at the time. These apps have the ability to obtain server addresses, as well as personal data and files.

CloudSEK states that the number of users affected by these apps amounts to approximately 30 million, and that most of these apps are casual games that are easily forgotten after being installed and played a little. The researchers advise users to regularly scan their phones via an antivirus software to catch such malicious apps before they get the chance to do damage.

Top 10 infected apps based on number of installs:

  • HexaPop Link 2248 (+5 million downloads)
  • Macaron Match (+1 million downloads)
  • Macaron Boom (+1 million downloads)
  • Jelly Connect (+1 million downloads)
  • Tiler Master (+1 million downloads)
  • Crazy Magic Ball (+1 million downloads)
  • Bitcoin Master (+ 1 million downloads)
  • Happy 2048 (+1 million downloads)
  • Mega Win Slots (+500,000 downloads)

Full list:

  • Chip Winner 2048
  • iSecurity – Virus Cleaner
  • Quick Loans Pro
  • Calculator Lock – Photos Vault
  • Pixel Battle
  • Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
  • Pop Stone 2 – Match 3 Game
  • Gem Puzzle
  • Real Money:Play Games Earn
  • VastVPN – Secure VPN Proxy
  • Fast Booster Box
  • Channel3
  • Make Money – Game Time
  • Woohoo – Real Cash Games
  • Earn Money: Squid Game
  • Cash Game: Money Puppy
  • luckyyou
  • Hello VPN-Fast & Secure
  • dongbao
  • HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Professional dan Populer
  • Yeloli Princess Makeup
  • many money
  • Yeloli Princess Makeup
  • UangNyata: hasilkan & permainan
  • Fast Loans Plus
  • Crazy Christmas Tree
  • Pop Diamonds
  • Cash All – Earn real money
  • Merge snack-Overfood
  • Vegas Coin Pusher
  • Crazy Cut Money
  • Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid
  • Lucky Slots: Real Money & Spin
  • TappyCoins
  • Pet Connect – cute pets match
  • Lucky Coin Pusher -3D
  • Money Tree Garden
  • chip winner
  • Mega Win Slots
  • SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN
  • Magical Pet:Pop Match
  • Neutral Solitaire
  • BTC LINKED
  • Lucky Dog Videos
  • Hexa Link – 2248 Connect Puzzle
  • Casual Gain
  • Bitcoin 2Moon
  • Pop Pop Balls
  • Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy
  • Fruit Bubble Smash
  • Bitcoin Fall
  • Sweet Fruit Smash
  • funny hoop
  • go break
  • step going
  • Funny Block
  • Squid Gem
  • Lucky Cube Blast
  • NA
  • Cube Master 3D
  • Merge Crazy Ball
  • Grand Win Solitaire
  • Chip Win To 21: Merge game
  • Bubble Shooter Hero
  • Tropical Fruit Blast
  • bubble spinner
  • Merge hexagon jewel – Match 3
  • Random Dice
  • Jelly Connect
  • Monster Link- Match Blast
  • Block Crush
  • Birds Merge
  • Idle Dinosaurs
  • Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022!
  • go jump
  • Knifemaster
  • Macaron Mac
  • Crazy Cut Money
  • Mood to Pop
  • Smash King
  • Lucky Eggs – Win Big Rewards
  • Mystery Solitaire Tycoon
  • candy kaboom
  • Says Master: Jump Jump
  • Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner
  • Dreamlike Candy：Sweet Merge
  • Candy Winner
  • block puzzle
  • Desert tree: Cash Grow Game
  • macaron boom
  • Word Games：BIG WIN
  • Vegas Cash Casino
  • cube 2048
  • Crazy Pop Tree
  • Vegas Bingo
  • Street Soccer Game
  • Real Money Slots & Spin to Win
  • Bingo County: Amazing 2022
  • Crazy Bomb
  • Cookie Macaron
  • circus coin pusher
  • Ludo Magic
  • Mystery Miner Tycoon
  • Slot Pop!
  • Bitcoin Master
  • Happy Fruit
  • Blackjack 21: Cash Poker
  • forest puzzle
  • hex jigsaw puzzle
  • 2048 Lucky Cube
  • solitaire legend
  • Cake Master: Cream Legend
  • Crazy Fruit Crush
  • Boom Match
  • Funny Macaron
  • Cute Macaron Zumba
  • Food Merger
  • Holic Macaron
  • Dessert Match Kitchen
  • macaron bubble
  • Bingo Slots
  • Be Big Bang
  • Cute Liner
  • Dropping Balls
  • Crazy Magic Ball
  • Bird Linked
  • Big Bang PopStar – Pongs Puzzle
  • Chain One Line
  • Jewels Crush Fever – Match 3 Jewel Blast
  • Puppy Fruit Slice
  • Crazy Zumba Fruit
  • Funny Hex Merge
  • Cash Storm Slots: Real MoneyChatMate
  • Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey
  • Farm Blast – Match Game
  • Shake Shake Sheep
  • Cat Party
  • Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch
  • Mega Lightning Slots
  • BitCoinConnect
  • Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins!
  • Solitaire Mega : Win Big
  • Lucky Aquarium
  • Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win
  • Crazy Cash Dozer
  • Maya Merge – 2248 Hexa Puzzle
  • Bank Bingo Slots
  • lucky cube
  • Diamond Miner: Surprises
  • Foodie Tiler
  • Lucky Crush
  • Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast
  • Bingo Club-Lucky to win
  • Nice PopLink 2248
  • Master Tiler
  • Food to pop
  • Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022
  • Coin Defend
  • cash master
  • Happy Merge Bang
  • Block Big Bang
  • Dominoes – Royal Master
  • Royal Knight Slice
  • cookie smash
  • Candy Pop Star
  • lucky for happy
  • Happy 2048
  • Merge Lucky Puppies
  • holiday 2048
  • 2248 Linked
  • Street Football Star
  • Fruit Spin Blast
  • Magic Balls
  • Joy Match 3D
  • Classic Diamond Slots: Cash
  • superjump
  • Slot Club
  • Lucky Tile Match:Triple Crush
  • relx cash
  • Chain Block 3D
  • Metaverse Merge
  • Block Master – Brain Games
  • Fruit Cutting Killer
  • Gem Smash
  • Smashmaster
  • Dessert Crush
  • BuzzVideo-Earn money app
  • Tunai Instant
  • ClipClaps – Reward your interest
  • Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh
  • HexaPop Link 2248
  • Bingo Day: Lucky to Win
  • cookie crush


GitHub list with SpinOk malware apps (May 29, 2023)


A list of 101 apps containing a SpinOk module with spyware features was shared in GitHub, a platform where developers store and manage their code.

The SpinOk module is presented as a marketing SDK. It collects information from the files on your phone and can then send that data back to the source. It can also gather sensor data from your phone’s sensors to avoid detection by security researchers, which makes it especially dangerous.

As you might notice from looking at the list below, most of the applications are either some kind of game or contain a “prize-winning” system. That is the disguise these apps use to trick users into downloading and engaging them afterward.

The apps listed below are reported to have been installed over 421,000,000 times when the list was uploaded to the website, so the chances are not that slim that one is living in your phone’s app drawer.

Full list:

  • Bank Bingo Slot
  • Bingo-J
  • Jelly Connect
  • Mega Win Slots
  • Lucky Clover Bingo
  • Jackpot King - Coin Pusher
  • Owl Pop Mania
  • Daily Step
  • Get Rich Scanner
  • Star Quiz
  • Lucky Jackpot Pusher
  • Pic Pro - AI Photo Enhancer
  • PlayBox: Rewarded Play
  • Mission Guru: Brain Boost
  • Bubble Connect - puzzle match
  • Novelah - Read fiction & novel
  • CashEM:Get Rewards
  • VFly: video editor&video maker
  • Biugo-video maker&video editor
  • Noizz: video editor with music
  • InstaCash:Earn rewards
  • VibeTik
  • Bingo Tour
  • Coin Big Bang
  • Gold Miner Coin Dozer
  • Match Fun 3D
  • SurveyKing - Earn from surveys
  • Holiday Solitaire Party
  • Step Counter:Keep Fit
  • Survey Cash - Earn Easy Cash
  • BitCoin Connect
  • Mega Blast Tree
  • Mega Coin Dozer
  • Lucky Word Club
  • Money Gun - Earn money easily
  • Cashzine - Earn money reward
  • Weather & Rewards - Real Money
  • Witch Slots 2
  • Fruit Drop
  • Tick:watch to earn
  • Bingo Joy
  • Video Tube：Cash Back
  • Digger Master - Casino slots
  • Trend Games
  • Make Money & Earn Cash Rewards
  • bucksfir
  • NovelFun
  • PixMania: Ganhe prêmios no pix
  • MemGuru
  • Candy Gas
  • Cash Prizes - Earn Rewards App
  • Gamony : Make Money Everyday
  • OhCash
  • Youth Rewards - Cash App
  • Fantasy Pusher
  • Money Game-Win Real Cash
  • Smart Walk
  • Fizzo Novel - Reading Offline
  • Mania Vegas Slots
  • Tap Away 3D
  • StepWin-Pedometer&Step Tracker
  • Queen Match-Triple Tile Master
  • Fast Wallet-Earn Money&games
  • Lion Coin: The King of Rewards
  • Reweize: Earn Rewards
  • Treasure Scanner
  • TT Tube:Short Video
  • Space Pop: Bubble Shooter
  • SWE Rewards "Swedswap"
  • Blitz Slots
  • Water Puzzle Captain
  • Money Tube: Video Player
  • DigiWards
  • Bitcoin Cash Giveaway
  • Money Well:Play game&earn cash
  • Stars Coin
  • Colo Chess
  • Alaa win play
  • Lucky Money - Real Money Games
  • Puzzle Cash
  • Jackpot bingo Slots
  • Pop Rewards
  • Play Tube
  • Loto Scratch and Win
  • MVBit - MV video status maker
  • Game Reward- Real Money Games
  • Parking Inc. 3D
  • Maya Merge
  • Royal Dice Party
  • ChipWin To 21:Merge game
  • Crazy Drop
  • WOW Domino
  • Cake Factory：Pop Match3
  • Solitaire Arena
  • Domino Master
  • Royal Fishing Party
  • Piggy Rush Slot
  • Fruit BigBang
  • Solitaire Go: TriPeaks
  • Casino Royale: Wild Slots
  • Coin Vibe


Kaspersky discovers Android subscription malware (May 4, 2023)


The cybersecurity firm Kaspersky discovered a new family of Trojan subscribers on Google Play at the beginning of May this year, dubbing it Fleckpe. The malware is mostly seen in photo editing apps and wallpaper packs.

After downloading the app and it gets access to your notifications, it sends out a confirmation code. The malware then runs on your phone, contacting the source it came from and providing information about your location and mobile carrier.

Once the information is acquired, the hackers send a paid subscription page that the trojan opens via an invisible browser to sign the user up for a paid subscription using the confirmation code mentioned above. This whole process is completely hidden and the user never finds out about it while using the downloaded app.

Full list:

  • Beauty Camera Plus
  • Beauty Photo Camera
  • Beauty Slimming Photo Editor
  • Fingertip Graffiti
  • GIF Camera Editor
  • HD 4K Wallpaper
  • Impressionism Pro Camera
  • Microclip Video Editor
  • Night Mode Camera Pro
  • Photo Camera Editor
  • Photo Effect Editor

MalwareFox list of known Android Malware Apps (March 16, 2023)


MalwareFox is a company that makes anti-malware software programs, and in March it detailed a list of the latest Android viruses plaguing the Google Play Store. In their report, they talk about each virus and what it does to compromise security.

List of viruses and the top 25 apps some of them were found in:

Harly TrojanJoker SpywareAutolycos Malware
  • Fare Gamehub and Box
  • Hope Camera-Picture Record
  • Same Launcher and Live Wallpaper
  • Amazing Wallpaper
  • Cool Emoji Editor and Sticke
  • Simple Note Scanner – com.wuwan.pdfscan
  • Universal PDF Scanner – com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
  • Private Messenger – com.recollect.linkus
  • Premium SMS – com.premium.put.trustsms
  • Blood Pressure Checker – com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
  • Cool Keyboard – com.colate.gthemekeyboard
  • Paint Art
  • Color Message
  • Vlog Star Video Editor
  • Creative 3D Launcher
  • Wow Beauty Camera
  • Gif Emoji Keyboard
  • Instant Heart Rate Anytime
  • Delicate Messenger

