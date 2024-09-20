Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Android Auto gains support for EVs that can charge with Tesla's NACS standard

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps
Android Auto logo on a blurred background.
Android Auto, Google's app that allows you to interact with your phone apps on your car's screen has recently been getting a lot of useful updates. The most recent one brings improved support for electric vehicles that use the NACS charging standard found at Tesla charging stations.

In July last year, Android Auto got a new setting that allowed Google Maps to tailor the experience of electric vehicles using specific types of chargers. The "Electric vehicle settings" menu that was introduced back then supported a variety of electric vehicle chargers, including J1772, CCS (Combo 1 and 2), Type 2, and CHAdeMO.

Tesla's NACS standard wasn't in the supported options of the setting back then. But now, support is finally coming.

Android Auto beta version 12.9.143804 is currently rolling out with support for the NACS charger. Of course, this support is for vehicles that are not Teslas though, as Tesla vehicles do not support Android Auto at this moment. So basically, if your electric vehicle supports NACS and it's not a Tesla, you will be able to benefit from this feature in Android Auto soon.

Android Auto screenshot showing the new added NACS support for non-Tesla cars.
Image Credit - 9to5Google

With this new support, you can toggle on that your car uses an NACS charger and then be able to use Google Maps to more easily find charging stations on the way.

This week, GM released its approved NACS adapter for its electric vehicles, and for those, Google's implementation of charger options on Android Auto is quite useful. You can select both NCAS and the CCS plug that comes built into the vehicle.

Right now, this update is rolling out through the Play Store's beta track. So, it's currently in beta and it has not been released yet as a stable version. However, we do expect availability to expand to more users within the next couple of weeks. And hopefully, it will be officially released soon.

I do not personally own an electric vehicle yet, but those seem to be getting more and more popular and I can't help but think that the future of transportation is all electric. As such, features like this one on Android Auto will be getting more and more useful.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless