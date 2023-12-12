Android 15 could adopt Samsung's Secure Folder concept with upcoming "Private Space" feature

To set up Private Space, you need to create a new Android profile, which works similarly to a work profile, hitched to the primary user. When this private profile is locked (or paused), notifications from its apps stay hidden.Locking the private profile can happen with the primary user’s usual PIN, pattern, password, or biometrics, or you can use a new set of credentials. To set up the private profile, signing in to a Google Account is a must. This lets you install new apps for the profile straight from the Google Play Store.At the moment, you will spot the apps in the private profile at the bottom of the app drawer, not hanging out in a separate tab up top. Google is toying with the idea of letting you hop into the Private Space by typing "private space" in the launcher’s search bar. However, as of now, this trick has not quite mastered the art of working yet.Since some aspects of this feature are currently non-functional, and several UI placeholders are scattered throughout the setup process, the final appearance of the showcased UI remains uncertain. There is a good chance that this feature is in the works for the upcoming Android 15 expected to launch next year.