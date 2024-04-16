Android 15 to bring new animations and UI tweaks to the Pixel launcher





This was discovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android 15 Beta 1, where he found that Google is preparing some significant changes to the operating system when it pertains to its Pixel devices. One of which is the animation when you swipe up on an app to close it and return to the home screen, which he states is "faster and springier."



Smarter widgets and a helping hand Let's be honest, the current pixel launcher widget recommendations could use some work. Fortunately, according to Rahman's findings, Android 15 looks brighter on that front. Google is reportedly revamping how the launcher recommends widgets, smartly dividing them into categories like these:



Essentials: Core tools you rely on daily

Social: Keep your connections close

Health & fitness: Track your wellness goals

News & magazines: Stay up-to-date

Your chill zone: Unwind with favorite apps

Entertainment: Movies, shows, games

Suggested for you: Personalized picks

Weather: Always know the forecast This was discovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority ) during a recent code dive intoBeta 1, where he found that Google is preparing some significant changes to the operating system when it pertains to its Pixel devices. One of which is the animation when you swipe up on an app to close it and return to the home screen, which he states is "faster and springier."Let's be honest, the current pixel launcher widget recommendations could use some work. Fortunately, according to Rahman's findings,brighter on that front. Google is reportedly revamping how the launcher recommends widgets, smartly dividing them into categories like these:





Beyond this, adding widgets will get much more convenient. Currently, it's a drag-and-drop process, whereas Android 15 will introduce a simple "+ add" button to the widget picker, saving you an extra step.



Recommended Stories

Android 15 Widget Selector, +add button in Android 15 Widget Selector | Credit: Android Authority Android 14 vs.Widget Selector, +add button inWidget Selector | Credit: Android Authority



Tweaking the "Recents" If you're a multitasker, this change matters. In Android 15 Beta 1, Google is tweaking the "recents" screen (where you swipe to view open apps). Accessing app info, split-screen mode, or the "pause app" function currently requires tapping the app's icon. Soon, expect a small pill-shaped icon next to the app's name, clearly signaling those extra options exist. It's a small but welcome tweak for efficiency. If you're a multitasker, this change matters. InBeta 1, Google is tweaking the "recents" screen (where you swipe to view open apps). Accessing app info, split-screen mode, or the "pause app" function currently requires tapping the app's icon. Soon, expect a small pill-shaped icon next to the app's name, clearly signaling those extra options exist. It's a small but welcome tweak for efficiency.





Android 14 vs. Android 15 Recents | Credit: Android Authority



These changes might seem minor on their own, but add up to a potentially smoother pixel launcher experience. Google seems dedicated to refining, not reinventing, its core launcher, focusing on those quality-of-life aspects that truly matter in everyday use. Can't wait to see how this all comes together for the final release of the newest version of the Android operating system. These changes might seem minor on their own, but add up to a potentially smoother pixel launcher experience. Google seems dedicated to refining, not reinventing, its core launcher, focusing on those quality-of-life aspects that truly matter in everyday use. Can't wait to see how this all comes together for the final release of the newest version of the Android operating system.