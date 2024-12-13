Android 15 QPR2 may bring resizable lock-screen widgets to large-screen Android devices
You will soon be able to resize the widgets you've added to your lock screen. Android 15 QPR1 added lock screen widget support, but you weren't able to resize them: you could only add, move, or delete them. With Android 15 QPR2, things may change.
Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority was able to activate a feature in Android QPR2 that isn't yet live: the ability to resize widgets on the lock screen.
The widget area is accessible if you swipe inward from the right edge of the lock screen. You can tap the "customize" button to open the editor page for widgets. There, you can add, remove, or reorder the widgets.
Android Authority was able to activate a resizing feature hidden in the Android QPR2 Beta 1. This would allow certain widgets to take up more space and therefore show more info at a glance.
I quite like the ability to resize lock-screen widgets. It's a nice way to get your lock screen more customized to better meet your needs.
The Pixel Tablet received the ability to add widgets to the home screen with the most recent Pixel Drop. These widgets aren't directly shown on the lock screen but rather in a space called the "glanceable hub". The feature doesn't allow you to resize these widgets, but this seems to be changing.
Android 15 QPR1 added the feature, but so far, it's only been available to large-screen devices like the Pixel Tablet. That's because those offer enough screen real estate for widgets.
Lock-screen widgets on Pixel Tablet. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Android's glanceable hub (the place where the widgets are on the lock screen) currently shows a maximum of 6 widgets at a time. You can scroll horizontally for more widgets. They are placed in a 2x3 grid, but no widget can occupy more than one cell (except for the media player card).
It's likely that this feature will likely land in the Android 15 QPR2 stable release, which is expected to come in early March next year. Of course, we can see more widget-related tweaks in the works as well. The feature is not available for phones at the moment.
