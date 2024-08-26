Android 15 Pixel update rumored to be delayed until October

Android 15

Interestingly, despite the Pixel delay, Android 15 is expected to hit the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) next week. Typically, this milestone coincides with the Pixel release. However, there have been exceptions in the past, such as with Android 12, where there was a 15-day gap between the source code release and the Pixel update. This year, the gap seems to be even wider.





Additionally, this news comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering that Google has already finished testing Android 15 and moved on to QPR1. Moreover, the Android 15 Beta 4.2, which was released for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL, has been fairly stable.



As a result of this delay, the Pixel 9 series, is shipping with Android 14 pre-installed. However, Google plans to backport some of the features introduced during the Android 15 Beta to Android 14 .





For Pixel users eagerly awaiting Android 15 , this delay might be a bit disappointing. However, it's worth remembering that a slightly later release date can often mean a more refined and bug-free experience. In the meantime, they can still enjoy some of the new features through the backported additions to Android 14 .





For the broader Android ecosystem, this delay might not have a significant impact. Most Android devices typically receive major updates several months after they're released for Pixel phones. So, for the majority of Android users, the Android 15 rollout timeline remains largely unaffected. Ultimately, the end result is likely to be a more polished and stable Android 15 update.