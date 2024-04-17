Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Android 15 may offer a new way to protect your devices from malicious apps

By
Android
Android 15 may offer a new way to protect your devices from malicious apps
Android users already have a good level of protection with Google Play Protect, which is built-in to the operating system and constantly scans for malware to protect your device. However, even the best defense systems can occasionally miss a threat, and according to new code found on the Android 15 beta, the newest version of Android aims to bridge this gap by potentially introducing a powerful new feature: app quarantine.

Think of app quarantine as a middle ground between allowing a potentially harmful app to run free and completely removing it from your device. If a piece of software exhibits suspicious behavior, Android 15 may automatically place it into quarantine. This effectively isolates the app, preventing it from causing harm while you investigate or wait for an official verdict from Play Protect.

While in quarantine, the app will still appear on your home screen and in your settings. But a quarantined app is heavily restricted from doing things like showing notifications, running any background activity, ringing your device, or interacting with other system processes.

Quarantined apps page initially found on Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 | Source: Android Authority

As discovered by Android code expert, Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Android 15 is leveraging a new system permission called "QUARANTINE_APPS."  This permission will be strictly limited, and most likely only used by Google Play Store. This means that the Play Store could become the gatekeeper, deciding which apps should be isolated for your safety.

Recommended Stories
The groundwork for app quarantine appeared in late 2022, within a developer build of Android 14. However, there's no guarantee it will arrive with Android 15, or when a wider rollout might happen. We'll need to wait and see if Google Play Store starts utilizing these new permissions.

Implementing this app quarantine sounds like a smart move for user security. It offers a flexible solution to deal with apps that might not be outright malicious but exhibit questionable behavior. Of course, Google Play Protect has other areas for improvement, and there's always more work to be done in keeping Android devices safe.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless