Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode

These modes can be very helpful for people with color blindness, but they don't always work perfectly for everyone. That's where the new intensity slider comes in. This slider allows users to fine-tune the intensity of each color correction mode to better suit their individual needs.

Android 15 intensity slider in color correction | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority)





Android 15

The intensity slider is not yet available in the latestbeta release, but some users have manually enabled it. The slider has three values: low, medium, and high. Each value adjusts the intensity of the color balance changes for each color correction mode.This new feature could be a game-changer for people with color blindness, as it could make it easier for them to use their devices and access information that was previously difficult to see. Android is already a very accessible operating system, and this new feature is just another example of Google's commitment to making its products accessible to everyone. The intensity slider is a small change, but it could have a big impact on the lives of people with visual impairments.