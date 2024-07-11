Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Android 15is rumored to be adding an intensity slider to its color correction settings to further assist users with color blindness. This is a big deal because hundreds of millions of people have some form of color blindness, and this new feature could make a real difference in their lives.
Currently, Android already offers several color correction modes that can be found under Settings > Accessibility > Color and motion. These modes help users with varying degrees of color blindness by adjusting the color balance of their device's display.
This new feature could be a game-changer for people with color blindness, as it could make it easier for them to use their devices and access information that was previously difficult to see. Android is already a very accessible operating system, and this new feature is just another example of Google's commitment to making its products accessible to everyone. The intensity slider is a small change, but it could have a big impact on the lives of people with visual impairments.
The different color correction modes available on Android include:
- Deuteranomaly correction: This mode is for people who have difficulty distinguishing greens.
- Protanomaly correction: This mode is for people who have difficulty distinguishing reds.
- Tritanomaly correction: This mode is for people who have difficulty distinguishing blue hues.
- Grayscale mode: This mode is for people who can't see any color.
These modes can be very helpful for people with color blindness, but they don't always work perfectly for everyone. That's where the new intensity slider comes in. This slider allows users to fine-tune the intensity of each color correction mode to better suit their individual needs.
Android 15 intensity slider in color correction | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority)
The intensity slider is not yet available in the latest Android 15 beta release, but some users have manually enabled it. The slider has three values: low, medium, and high. Each value adjusts the intensity of the color balance changes for each color correction mode.
