Android 14 release date confirmed by Canadian carrier
Google disappointed its fans last month when Android 14 should have been released. What makes it worse is that the search giant didn’t come out with any official statements announcing the delay and a time frame for the next launch date.
Instead of rolling out Android 14 on September 5, Google unveiled a new logo and a slew of interesting new features. Although we still don’t have any confirmations on Android 14’s release date, it would make perfect sense for Google to launch its new OS alongside Pixel 8/8 Pro.
The folks at Droid-life spotted a forum post on Canadian carrier Telus’ website that claims all Pixel devices will be updated to “Android U” on October 4. The codename is short for Upside Down Cake, the internal name used by Google to designate Android 14.
Although the information has since been removed by Telus, it’s highly likely that Google will launch Android 14 on October 4. If you have a Pixel phone eligible for Android 14, you might be in for a nice surprise tomorrow, so you might want to watch Google’s Pixel 8 October event for more information.
Google has already announced that it will introduce its new Pixel phones on October 4th at 10AM ET / 7AM Pacific / 3PM London / 4PM Berlin. Along with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google is expected to launch Android 14 as well, at least according to one particular Canadian carrier.
