Android 14 release date confirmed by Canadian carrier

Google disappointed its fans last month when Android 14 should have been released. What makes it worse is that the search giant didn’t come out with any official statements announcing the delay and a time frame for the next launch date.Instead of rolling outon September 5, Google unveiled a new logo and a slew of interesting new features. Although we still don’t have any confirmations on Android 14’s release date, it would make perfect sense for Google to launch its new OS alongside Pixel 8/8 Pro Google has already announced that it will introduce its new Pixel phones on October 4th at 10AM ET / 7AM Pacific / 3PM London / 4PM Berlin. Along withand Pixel 8 Pro , Google is expected to launchas well, at least according to one particular Canadian carrier.The folks at Droid-life spotted a forum post on Canadian carrier Telus’ website that claims all Pixel devices will be updated to “Android U” on October 4. The codename is short for Upside Down Cake, the internal name used by Google to designateAlthough the information has since been removed by Telus, it’s highly likely that Google will launchon October 4. If you have a Pixel phone eligible for, you might be in for a nice surprise tomorrow, so you might want to watch Google’s Pixel 8 October event for more information.