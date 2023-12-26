One UI 6/Android 14 might break Android Auto on your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23. Here’s why (and here’s how to fix it)
The One UI 6/Android 14 update is widely available, but some Galaxy users are experiencing issues with Android Auto – suddenly, it’s no longer working wirelessly.
More and more users are reporting similar problems after they’ve updated their phones with Samsung’s take on Android 14 (One UI 6.0 was rolled out at the end of October 2023). So far, over 40 Galaxy devices have been updated (via 9to5Google).
Owners of the aforementioned have complained on Google’s forums that Android Auto is no longer working via a wireless connection after updating to Android 14. They’re saying that wireless connections just don’t work at all, or they’re very unstable and only work briefly.
Google has seen the complaints and has added them to its “Known Issues” list recently. However, there’s been no fix as of yet.
It’s the wireless capabilities that are affected with Android Auto and the One UI 6/Android 14 update. Luckily, affected users are still able to use Android Auto – they need a cable instead of a wireless connection or wireless adapter.
Let’s not end this on a sad note. The latest iteration of Google Maps for Android Auto prompts users to save their parking location upon reaching their destination. A simple "Save Parking Location" button appears on the navigation screen, ensuring you won't be left wandering aimlessly in search of your vehicle.
Here are some of the devices that are affected:
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy 23 series
How to fix it?
Android Auto now remembers where you parked your car
