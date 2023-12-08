Android Auto now remembers where you parked your car



According to 9to5Google According to, the latest iteration of Google Maps for Android Auto prompts users to save their parking location upon reaching their destination. A simple "Save Parking Location" button appears on the navigation screen, ensuring you won't be left wandering aimlessly in parking lots.



Upon tapping the button, your parking coordinates are neatly stored in your Google account, accompanied by a convenient reminder on your Android device the following day. The feature also considers your post-arrival movements, capturing the precise location even if you spend time circling around for a spot.



This functionality is an extension of the 2017 addition to Google Maps for Android and iOS, allowing users to save their parking location with a few taps. Android Auto seamlessly adopts this practicality, making it accessible right from your dashboard.



For those who prefer the traditional route, you can still save your parking spot through the Maps app. Just tap the blue dot indicating your location and select "Save Your Parking."



This transformation has also made its way to Android Auto , ensuring a consistent experience. Google Maps was first introduced in 2005, and ever since, it has become the most popular and used navigation tool in the world.



Waze made its way into all cars with Google built-in , enabling users to access Waze's real-time navigation without a smartphone.

Ever found yourself in the all-too-familiar struggle of locating your parked car? Android Auto users, here's a heads-up: Google Maps has quietly introduced a practical feature to help you out.