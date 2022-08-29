Google tells us when the Android 14 beta program is likely to start

Those with the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4(5G), 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a have been given the opportunity to update their phones to Android 13. The update arrived in the middle of this month when most expected it to show up in October. While those who exited the Android beta program can rejoin for the Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) beta that begins next month, those still in the beta program won't have to do anything as they will receive the OTA update as soon as it is released.







The QPR is also known as the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop. Google disseminates these updates every quarter and those who become beta testers will get early access to the latest features that Google is adding to compatible Pixel models. There are the usual caveats. Beta software is notoriously unstable and unless you stick with the beta until the stable version is released, leaving the beta program early will force you to wipe your device.







Google has updated the Android Beta Program website . What's new you ask? Google says, "Android 13 Beta has concluded with the stable public release of Android 13 in August 2022. The beta program will continue in September with Android 13 Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) starting with QPR1 beta." The website now gives us a clue as to when the Android 14 beta program will kick-off.





Google originally said that the Android 13 QPR beta program would run through June 2023 but the site now says that the program will run through "continue through March 2023" which hints at an April 2023 kick off of the Android 14 beta program. It also means that instead of three Quarterly Platform Releases, there will only be two followed by the start of the Android 14 beta in April.



