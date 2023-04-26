Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch now available with bug fixes addressing SIM card and Wallpaper app issues
Google has released a patch to Android 14 Beta 1 (Beta 1.1 - UPB1.230309.017/.A1), which includes a number of bug fixes related to the Wallpaper & Style app, the fingerprint sensor, lock screen, and SIM card issues. The update is available for download OTA (over-the-air) right away for those enrolled in the Android Beta Program.
This minor patch follows the Android 14 Beta 1 release which rolled out a couple of weeks ago and its availability was promptly announced via the r/android_beta subreddit with further details on the Android Developers site. The release notes lists all the below fixes:
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)
- Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)
- Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)
- Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)
- Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)
Image Credit - @septienes/Twitter
The update comes in at about 7 MB and is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro series devices by checking in Settings > System > System updates. If you are enrolled in the beta program, but are still running – and prefer to stay with – the QPR3 Beta updates, be aware that you will continue to receive these updates when they are made available and you can skip Android 14 Beta 1.1 by simply choosing not to update at this time.
Otherwise, if you wish to try out Android 14 beta, you can always visit g.co/androidbeta and enroll your eligible Pixel device for the Android Beta Program in order to receive automatic updates. Keep in mind that, as we normally caution with any beta release, users should be aware that there may still be bugs and other issues that need to be addressed from here until its final version.
