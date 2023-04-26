Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch now available with bug fixes addressing SIM card and Wallpaper app issues

Google has released a patch to Android 14 Beta 1 (Beta 1.1 - UPB1.230309.017/.A1), which includes a number of bug fixes related to the Wallpaper & Style app, the fingerprint sensor, lock screen, and SIM card issues. The update is available for download OTA (over-the-air) right away for those enrolled in the Android Beta Program.









Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)







The update comes in at about 7 MB and is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro series devices by checking in Settings > System > System updates. If you are enrolled in the beta program, but are still running – and prefer to stay with – the QPR3 Beta updates, be aware that you will continue to receive these updates when they are made available and you can skip Android 14 Beta 1.1 by simply choosing not to update at this time.



