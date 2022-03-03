 Android 13 to give users more control over their phones' flashlights - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Software updates Google

Android 13 to give users more control over their phones' flashlights

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Android 13 to give users more control over their phones' flashlights
Android 13 could bring an improvement to one of the most "important" features found on every Android phone. The flashlight. Okay, perhaps we are stretching a bit here, but we would bet that there have been times when the flashlight on your smartphone has bailed you out in the dark.

Have you ever had a time when you turned on the flashlight only for it to not provide enough light? After all, in most cases, these lights pull double duty as the LED flash to be used with the rear camera array. Unfortunately, most Android handsets don't give users a way to make the Flashlight brighter or dimmer.

Android 13 Developer Preview has a change that will allow the flashlight to have different settings


According to Esper (via Android Police), Android 13 is going to be removing the obstacle that prevents this by adding two APIs to the CameraManager. One will show the current brightness level of the LED flash on the back of an Android 13 phone while the second will set the brightness level from "1" to as high as the hardware will allow. Currently, users can  merely turn the flashlight on or off.

Not all Android phones will support this system. But changes made in the Android 13 Developer Preview for the Pixel 6 Pro allow the two new APIs to control the brightness of the phone's flashlight. Still, it will be up to each device maker to implement the changes to Android needed to allow phones updating to Android 13 to offer brightness controls. The only thing that you can be\ sure of is that Google will allow the necessary changes to be made to Pixel devices being updated to Android 13 later this year.

Samsung and iPhone users can already adjust their flashlights


Speaking of which, Android 13 will be compatible with all Pixel models starting with the Pixel 4 series and newer. So if things go as planned, those with the 2019 Pixel handsets and newer should have more control over their flashlight once Android 13 drops.

And devices that launch with Android 13 pre-installed (such as the Pixel 7 series) should also support the flashlight brightness controls. We know that Motorola fans love the feature that turns the flashlight on by making a quick "chopping" gesture twice (repeat to turn the light off), but we don't expect to see this gesture coming soon to the Pixel.

Samsung Galaxy owners and Apple iPhone users can already adjust the brightness of the flashlights on their devices. Those with an iPhone can do this by long pressing the flashlight icon on the Control Center. A bar divided into segments will appear on the screen. Swipe down to make the flashlight dimmer, swipe up to make it brighter although it usually opens by default at the brightest setting.

Has anyone ever bought a particular phone due to the strength of its flashlight?


The Pixel 6 Pro flashlight is pretty bright. You can turn it on by swiping down from the top of the home screen to the Quick Settings and the second row of controls should start with the Flashlight button. Tap it to turn it on and tap it again to turn it off. Or, you can ask Google Assistant to turn the flashlight on and off and the virtual helper will be happy to oblige.

While having a flashlight on your phone is useful and does come in handy, in the history of the device we can't imagine someone choosing to buy a particular model because of a phone's flashlight. We could be wrong and if for some reason the flashlight was the major feature that helped you decide to buy a particular phone, please share with us the circumstances behind your decision.

As we said, the flashlight on the Pixel 6 Pro is bright. Thus, it probably would benefit more by adding controls that dim the light instead of making it brighter. We will have to wait for August or September to see exactly what changes to the flashlight are kept in the final version of Android 13.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
by Alan Friedman,  1
OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
by Anam Hamid,  1
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
by Anam Hamid,  37
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless