Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 is rolling out to Pixels addressing more minor bugs





The latest Android 13 QPR3 beta is exclusive to Pixel devices, specifically models 4a and newer. This release is intended for those who have not yet installed the Android 14 Public Preview but are already testing an Android 13 QPR3 build. For those enrolled in the Android Beta program, an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR3 Beta 3.2 will be pushed to your device, provided that the aforementioned condition holds true.





Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2 (May 2023) Fixed an input synchronization issue with the system UI that caused windows to stop receiving touch input or to receive touch input in the wrong location. (Issue #279560321)

Fixed an issue that could cause calls over Wi-Fi to disconnect unexpectedly.

Fixed issue that could prevent a SIM card from being detected properly or from being activated during phone setup.

Fixed an issue where a device could fail to register IMS over Wi-Fi when leaving LTE coverage and entering Wi-Fi coverage.

Fixed issues that caused unexpected dips with cellular connectivity speeds or reliability.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices using Verizon as their carrier will be receiving build T3B3.230413.009.A1 as part of this update, whereas all other eligible devices will be receiving build T3B3.230413.009. You can fast track this 14.98 MB update by checking Settings > System > System update on your Pixel device and apply the update right away.









The final quarterly release for the Android 13 QPR3 beta program is expected to take place next month. However, as with any beta release, users should be aware that there may still be bugs and other issues that need to be addressed from here until the final version is launched. For those who are interested in joining the Android Beta program, enrollment can be done by visiting the official website at g.co/androidbeta . However, it is important to note that devices that have been newly enrolled will be automatically enrolled to receive the Android 14 Beta releases, not the Android 13 QPR3 Beta.

