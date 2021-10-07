Android 12 Game Mode support starts to show up in mobile games

Android 12 Game Mode support starts to show up in mobile games0
Android 12 Game Mode features
Some of these new features include “play as you download” - pretty self-explanatory functionality that lets you start playing while the game still downloads in the background (this feature has been around for quite some time on consoles).
Google Android 12 Beta has been released in different versions, but the performance profiles for Android games have been locked due to a lack of support for Android 12’s Game Mode API, rendering all new features unusable. Now our friends at XDA Developers have spotted the first games adding support for Android 12’s Game Mode.
First games to support Android 12 Game Mode
The XDA guys have done something pretty ingenious. They tested some of the most popular games on Android 12 Beta devices and tried to change the performance profiles of the games in Game Dashboard.
There are three main settings in the dashboard - “Standard”, which uses the game’s default settings, “Performance”, and “Battery Saver.” The “Performance” mode optimizes frame rates and clocks the CPU to its highest possible rates in order to offer the best possible gaming experience, while the “Battery Saver” profile kinda does the opposite.
We expect games such as Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite to roll out support for Game Mode API in the coming weeks.
How to enable Game Dashboard on Android 12 Beta
Even though Google officially stated that Game Dashboard won’t be available in Android 12 Beta, there’s a quick and simple way to enable it. First, go to Settings > Notifications > Do Not Disturb > Schedules and tap on the cogwheel icon for the “Gaming” schedule. Inside the settings, you will find the option for the Game Dashboard - you can toggle it to become visible in games.
Which phones will get Android 12?
Google Pixel phones will be among the first to get a taste of Snow Cone. Models as old as Pixel 3 will get the update, and Snow Cone will appear on newer Pixels right up to the Pixel 6 series which will run Android 12 out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting Snow Cone too, with every phone in the S series getting the update at some point all the way down to the Galaxy S10e. Note devices from Note 10 up are expected to get Android 12, along with all foldable models of the Korean company.