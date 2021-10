Android 12 Game Mode support starts to show up in mobile games

How to enable Game Dashboard on Android 12 Beta

Settings > Notifications > Do Not Disturb > Schedules

Which phones will get Android 12?

We expect games such as Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite to roll out support for Game Mode API in the coming weeks.Even though Google officially stated that Game Dashboard won’t be available in Android 12 Beta, there’s a quick and simple way to enable it. First, go toand tap on the cogwheel icon for the “Gaming” schedule. Inside the settings, you will find the option for the Game Dashboard - you can toggle it to become visible in games.Google Pixel phones will be among the first to get a taste of Snow Cone. Models as old as Pixel 3 will get the update, and Snow Cone will appear on newer Pixels right up to the Pixel 6 series which will run Android 12 out of the box.Samsung Galaxy phones are getting Snow Cone too, with every phone in the S series getting the update at some point all the way down to the Galaxy S10e . Note devices from Note 10 up are expected to get Android 12, along with all foldable models of the Korean company.OnePlus phones are running Oxygen OS (a tweaked Android) so the update might arrive a bit later than on the other devices. All OnePlus phones from the OnePlus 7 up are expected to get the update. The OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, and OnePlus Nord N200 are also expected to get Android 12 at some point.