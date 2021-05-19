Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

New Game Mode spotted on Android 12 beta

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 19, 2021, 11:55 AM
Google's I/O event officially announced the release of the Android 12 beta to select phones yesterday. While it's only recommended that developers download the new OS version, as the beta is usually fairly unstable, we're already discovering sweet new features that all of us can expect to enjoy in the coming months.

A Redditor by the name of Kilarasx, whilst fiddling around on uncharted Android 12 territory, came across a new Game Mode functionality tucked away in the unlikeliest of places. In order to find it, he had to go to Digital Wellbeing > Do Not Disturb > Schedules. After the more generic-sounding "Sleeping" and "Event" schedules, he found you could toggle a newly visible Game Mode on or off.

If you tap on the gear on the right hand side opposite the toggle, you are brought into a brand-new Game Mode menu consisting of six different options to choose from. 


The four options visible in the image on the right include 1) quick screenshots, 2) screen recording, 3) on-screen FPS counter (most likely), and 4) a Do Not Disturb Mode

These options look intriguing and we can't wait to test them out ourselves. Currently Android Authority was only able to access this Game Mode feature when running the Android 12 beta on the Google Pixel 4. 

The Game Optimization and YouTube Live options, visible beneath the four options mentioned above, will optimize the game you're currently playing, putting other processes on the back burner—much like the Windows PC Game Mode function, sounds like. 

On the other hand, YouTube Live should make it easier than ever to livestream your mobile gaming exploits straight to the YouTube Live platform. 

The leftmost Game Optimization feature doesn't seem to be functional as of yet, while the YouTube Live feature is undetermined. 

Once the official Android 12 is released to all, we're sure you won't have to dig through the "Digital Wellbeing" settings to find the new Game Mode features, and they'll be accessed from a more logical location. But once again, we don't recommend that you download the Android 12 beta unless you're a developer who knows how to handle potential crashes and instability. 

Hot phones

