Your American AT&T online sales rep is actually from the Philippines

Another interesting fact about this job is that this isn’t a work-from-home position. Online sales representatives have to work from the designated call centers that AT&T has established in their countries.



Aside from the interesting nuggets of information the employee also provided a very helpful tip. They said that if you need to have your complaint escalated to a higher tier of customer support you need to make that clear from the start. Simply tell the representative that you need a supervisor or wireless tech support and the agent should hopefully forward your ticket.



Lastly the AT&T worker made it clear that online sales representatives cannot add anything to a customer’s account without their approval. AT&T constantly monitors online support staff and this would be grounds for getting fired.



It’s nice to know that AT&T does that, however I do wish telecom companies would stop telling their employees to lie about where they’re from. Then again I suppose customers’ biases may throw entire support departments into chaos if they did that.