Amazon's huge back to school sale includes some awesome deals on a bunch of 'devices with Alexa'

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first day of school is right around the corner for millions of students across the country, but some of the best back to school deals and sales on the most popular gadgets out there are yet to come or only getting started at the biggest US retailers and device manufacturers.

Amazon, for instance, has just kicked off an absolutely huge collection of undoubtedly limited-time promotions on... pretty much every in-house product compatible with Alexa. 

We're talking everything from Android-based tablets to voice-controlled speakers, voice-controlled speakers with screens (aka smart displays), Fire TV streaming devices, activity trackers lacking screens, home security smart cameras, gaming controllers, and even good old fashioned e-book readers.

While it's obviously hard to select and rank the best deals from such an extensive list, it's also difficult to deny the appeal of "all-new" Fire HD 10, Fire 7 Kids Pro, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, and Fire HD 10 Plus slates sold at discounts ranging from $40 to $60.

Of course, Amazon's slightly older tablets are themselves on sale at special prices, but the newer models are either cheaper than ever before or as cheap as they've ever been, so you may not want to miss an opportunity that's unlikely to arise again until Black Friday.

The same goes for the 2021-released Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, all of which can be purchased for $30 less than usual by smart display fans not interested in the extra screen real estate or much higher price of a third-gen Echo Show 10.

For those who don't feel like they need another screen in their homes to begin with, the fourth-gen Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers are marked down by $15 and $20 respectively, which... is actually not that great. 

What's pretty cool is being able to buy an already great (and greatly affordable) waterproof Kindle Paperwhite at up to an unpredecented $60 discount. And no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this or any of the other killer "off to college" deals available today.

