Deals

Get a dirt-cheap Amazon tablet in this hot new Fire sale while you can

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Get a dirt-cheap Amazon tablet in this hot new Fire sale while you can
What's better than an ultra-affordable Android-based Fire tablet sold by Amazon itself? The same slate available in refurbished condition at an even lower price at Woot, which just so happens to be Amazon's bargain-focused subsidiary.

That means you can fully trust the e-tailer's functionality and cosmetic condition promises while relying on a fairly standard 90-day warranty to cover most of the (serious) issues sometimes associated with refurbished devices originally released in 2019, 2018, or 2017.

That's right, you obviously can't get the latest editions of the Fire 7, HD 8, or HD 10 at a massive discount here, but we're pretty sure cash-strapped buyers will still consider one of Woot's hot new (refurb) bargains.

Amazon Fire 7

2017, 7th Generation, 8GB Storage, Refurbished, Special Offers

$14 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 8

2017, 7th Generation, 16GB Storage, Refurbished, Special Offers

$19 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 8

2018, 8th Generation, 32GB Storage, Refurbished, Special Offers

$29 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10

2017, 7th Generation, 32GB Storage, Refurbished

$34 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10

2017, 7th Generation, 64GB Storage, Refurbished

$49 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)

64GB Storage, Refurbished, Special Offers

$69 99
Buy at Woot

The super-compact (and terribly modest) Amazon Fire 7, for instance, can be had for as little as $14.99 in an entry-level 8GB storage configuration from all the way back in 2017, with an upgrade to twice as much local digital hoarding room merely costing you an extra two bucks... if you hurry.

The slightly larger and significantly higher-end Fire HD 8 is interestingly not that much pricier, at least not in a seventh generation of its own released five years ago, which currently starts at only $19.99.

The eight-gen 8-incher, meanwhile, will set you back $29.99 with 32 gigs of internal storage space in tow and essentially all of the same specs and features as its predecessor, quad-core processor and 1.5GB RAM count included.

With 2 gigs of memory on deck, the 2017-released Amazon Fire HD 10 goes for a very reasonable $34.99 in a 32GB storage variant of its own, while the 2019 edition of the 10-inch slate is priced at the time of this writing at a comparably high $69.99 with 64GB local digital hoarding room and octa-core processing power.

Four of the five refurbished devices on sale at special prices at Woot today also come with "special offers", aka sponsored screensavers and ads, and if the new deals feel familiar, that might be because we've told you about a very similar batch of promotions just a few weeks back. The latest batch is better, though, and at least on paper, it should last until the end of the month.

Related phones

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) specs
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) specs
$70 Special Woot
  • Display 10.1 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 2 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6300 mAh
  • OS Android Amazon Fire UI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless