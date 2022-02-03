A whole bunch of new and old Amazon Fire tablets are on sale at ridiculously low prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





When the e-commerce giant itself is not running a fire sale (pun very much intended) on the company's in-house slate family, Woot frequently comes in to charge the lowest possible prices for refurbished copies of varying age.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer currently has no less than six different Fire HD 8 and HD 10 versions on sale at essentially unbeatable prices, and that's obviously not counting the many colors and storage configurations you can buy these six main models in.





The cheapest of the bunch is a 7th Gen Fire HD 8 from 2017, fetching an almost absurdly low $19.99 with 16 gigs of internal storage space, as well as $26.99 in a 32GB configuration available in several different hues.





Despite its very advanced age and unsurprisingly outdated specifications, that thing is actually a better deal than 2018's Fire HD 8, which doesn't really come with any meaningful upgrades at $34.99 with 32GB storage.





The 2020-released Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are an entirely different story, starting at $34.99 and $44.99 respectively at Woot right now with faster processors, more memory, and USB-C connectivity.





If you care more about screen real estate, you could always opt for a Fire HD 10 from all the way back in 2017 at $39.99 and up... or go a little crazy by spending a "whopping" 70 bucks on a 2019 10-incher with 64 gigs of internal storage space and an octa-core processor.





$69.99, of course, is still a lot less than what you normally have to pay for a brand-new Fire HD 10 (2021), which reminds us to highlight that each and every refurbished tablet on sale at Woot until February 8 (in theory) comes with a decent 90-day warranty.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

While their reasonable list prices are pretty much the main reason why Android-based Fire tablets are a (fairly popular) thing, there always seems to be room for bigger and bigger discounts in Amazon's internal hardware universe.