These Prime Day deals will save you hundreds of $$$ for the finest smartwatches out there (up to 50% price cuts!)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Having a smartwatch is a must these days – that's why the smartest thing to do is buying a smartwatch on a discount.
Guess what: the time to get one and save big bucks is now!
The wrist wearables have gotten pretty darn impressive in recent years. Long gone are the days when you had to take off your smartwatch and charge it every single night. Nowadays, most smartwatches come with superb battery life and pack a ton of features.
Modern smartwatches also offer far more sophisticated sensors for tracking a wide range of health metrics, including blood oxygen levels (SpO2), electrocardiograms (ECG), and continuous glucose monitoring. The accuracy of heart rate monitors, GPS tracking, and sleep tracking has also significantly improved.
Not to mention the software on such smartwatches: you can expect a refined overall user experience with better user interfaces, a ton of apps, and improved integration with smartphones and other devices.
That's why you simply can't miss Prime Day 2024 that is now live: we're seeing loads of generous deals! You now have the chance to score from the Prime Day smartwatch deals we have found on retailers. Many of the best smartwatches and top fitness trackers will come with great offers at the event itself, and some timepieces are already discounted.
For Apple fans, there are plenty of Apple Watch Prime Day deals to choose your next wearable from. There are also amazing Prime Day phone deals in case you'd like to bundle your new wearable with a handset.
Jump to:
Apple Watch Prime Day discounts: the deals are now live
Apple Watch Prime Day discounts: the deals are now live
Prime Day deals on Galaxy Watches
Prime Day Garmin deals
Prime Day Fitbit deals
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: