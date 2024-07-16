These Prime Day deals will save you hundreds of $$$ for the finest smartwatches out there (up to 50% price cuts!)

Having a smartwatch is a must these days – that's why the smartest thing to do is buying a smartwatch on a discount.





Guess what: the time to get one and save big bucks is now!





The wrist wearables have gotten pretty darn impressive in recent years. Long gone are the days when you had to take off your smartwatch and charge it every single night. Nowadays, most smartwatches come with superb battery life and pack a ton of features.





Modern smartwatches also offer far more sophisticated sensors for tracking a wide range of health metrics, including blood oxygen levels (SpO2), electrocardiograms (ECG), and continuous glucose monitoring. The accuracy of heart rate monitors, GPS tracking, and sleep tracking has also significantly improved.





Not to mention the software on such smartwatches: you can expect a refined overall user experience with better user interfaces, a ton of apps, and improved integration with smartphones and other devices.





That's why you simply can't miss Prime Day 2024 that is now live: we're seeing loads of generous deals! You now have the chance to score from the Prime Day smartwatch deals we have found on retailers. Many of the best smartwatches and top fitness trackers will come with great offers at the event itself, and some timepieces are already discounted.







