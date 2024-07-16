Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
These Prime Day deals will save you hundreds of $$$ for the finest smartwatches out there (up to 50% price cuts!)

These Prime Day deals will save you hundreds of $$$ for the finest smartwatches out there (up to 50%
Having a smartwatch is a must these days – that's why the smartest thing to do is buying a smartwatch on a discount.

Guess what: the time to get one and save big bucks is now!

The wrist wearables have gotten pretty darn impressive in recent years. Long gone are the days when you had to take off your smartwatch and charge it every single night. Nowadays, most smartwatches come with superb battery life and pack a ton of features. 

Modern smartwatches also offer far more sophisticated sensors for tracking a wide range of health metrics, including blood oxygen levels (SpO2), electrocardiograms (ECG), and continuous glucose monitoring. The accuracy of heart rate monitors, GPS tracking, and sleep tracking has also significantly improved.

Not to mention the software on such smartwatches: you can expect a refined overall user experience with better user interfaces, a ton of apps, and improved integration with smartphones and other devices.

That's why you simply can't miss Prime Day 2024 that is now live: we're seeing loads of generous deals! You now have the chance to score from the Prime Day smartwatch deals we have found on retailers. Many of the best smartwatches and top fitness trackers will come with great offers at the event itself, and some timepieces are already discounted.

For Apple fans, there are plenty of Apple Watch Prime Day deals to choose your next wearable from. There are also amazing Prime Day phone deals in case you'd like to bundle your new wearable with a handset.

Jump to:

Apple Watch Prime Day discounts: the deals are now live



Apple Watch Series 8 at Walmart: save $200

Score the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with an amazing discount at Walmart right now! This is the GPS + Cellular model, and this stellar deal slashes a cool $200 off the usual price. This is a top choice for a present, if you ask me! Just hide it until Christmas and make somebody real happy!
$200 off (38%)
$329
$529
Buy at Walmart

This deal for the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen 40mm makes it 32% more afforable

This Amazon Prime Day offer lets you save 24% on the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, 40mm. It is the GPS-only version, and can be now yours for extra-cheap. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) might not be the fanciest wrist candy out there, but it’s got almost all the bells and whistles of the pricier Apple Watch Series 9. It’s just missing the always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG tracking, and temperature sensing. This watch has Apple's Crash Detection, which dials up help if you're in a car crash. In short, you’re getting a whole lot of cool features!
$79 off (32%)
$169 99
$249
Buy at Amazon

$80 less than usual for the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, 40mm at Walmart!

If you're a Walmart fan, you can save $80 on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation right now with this great discount. This model is the 40mm one, rocking GPS-only connectivity. It comes in three colors, all of which are currently discounted. So, you can snag the one that vibes with your style and save some cash at the same time!
$80 off (32%)
$169
$249
Buy at Walmart

Almost a third off the regular price of the Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS ) at Amazon

Apple's top-tier line, the Apple Watch Series 9, is rocking a sweet discount at Amazon right now. You can grab the GPS-only version with the larger 45mm case or the Cellular version, both at reduced prices. This smartwatch is a stellar investment, now easier on your wallet thanks to this deal. Snag it while you can!
$119 off (28%)
$309 99
$429
Buy at Amazon

A solid $100 discount at Walmart for the Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)!

Get the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 at Walmart right now with an epic $100 discount with this limited-time deal. The model is the 41mm one with GPS connectivity. With its sleek stainless steel case and nifty double-tap gesture, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the epitome of premium. As one of the top-tier smartwatches, it dazzles with its stunning display and plethora of functionalities. You get an Always-On Retina display with even higher peak brightness than its predecessor and a brand-new S9 chipset.
$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at Walmart

Prime Day deals on Galaxy Watches


More than a third off the usual price of the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)!

The Galaxy Watch 6 has just hit a new record-low price! This Prime Day 2024, Amazon is making waves with an epic 39% discount on the larger-sized model, bringing it under the $200 mark. This amazing deal is only for the Bluetooth model, so keep that in mind.
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) is almost 50% cheaper now!

The 40mm Bluetooth version of the deluxe Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold is now available with an incredible $140 discount, slashing 47% off its original price tag. Packed with features, this wearable is an absolute steal at its current price. Don't wait too long — grab yours this Prime Day while you can!
$140 off (47%)
$159 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is also cheaper off for Prime Day

The old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is also in the spotlight this Prime Day. The smaller-sized wearable is now available for 6% less than its usual price. The timepiece may be slightly outdated, but it has a fitness tracker, a heart rate sensor, and all the other features you could need.
$12 off (6%)
$187 58
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): here's how to save $163!

Looking for a Galaxy smartwatch with a classic rotating bezel? Look no further than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic! This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed $163 off the price of the smaller-sized model, making it even more appealing. With its enduring design, BIA sensor, and sleep coaching features, this smartwatch is a perfect fit for your needs.
$163 off (41%)
$237 14
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition (40mm): 47% off!

Do you want to showcase your taste? Why not get the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Watch 6? This model with 40mm is now available for 47% off, landing it just under the $160 mark. This incredible deal probably won't stay live post Prime Day, so take advantage soon.
$140 off (47%)
$159 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition (44mm): Save 42%

The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition model is also enjoying an ultra-cool 42% discount this Prime Day. The wearable features a sapphire crystal glass, an advanced sleep tracker, and more, making it ideal for users (especially at its current price). Don't miss out on this Prime Day deal.
$219 99
$379 99
Expired

LTE Watch 6 (44mm): save 26% on Amazon

Do you want LTE on your wrist? In such a case, consider Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case. This model has received an awesome 26% discount, landing it under the $280 mark. The model supports 4G, so you won't have to bring your smartphone everywhere to receive notifications.
$279 99
$379 99
Expired

47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: save $180 at Walmart right now!

Walmart has a hot deal on the 47-mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The powerful wearable can now be yours with a huge $180 discount. It comes in Black with Bluetooth connectivity.
$180 off (42%)
$249 94
$429 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm now discounted by $49 at Walmart

Save $49 on the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm right now at Walmart. Get an affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch right now and enjoy auto workout tracking, advanced run coaching and sleep monitoring, among other health and fitness features.
$49 off (25%)
$149 72
$199
Buy at Walmart

(Renewed) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a bargain at Amazon right now

There is a great deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro if you don't mind getting a refurbished device. The smartwatch can now be yours with a notable 20% discount. Inspected, tested, and refurbished, as necessary to be fully functional according to Amazon Renewed standards.
$40 off (20%)
$155
$194 94
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Garmin deals


Garmin epix Gen 2: half price right now Prime Day deal

The Garmin epix Gen 2 is now available with a generous 50% discount at Amazon. Only the Black Titanium and the White Titanium models are currently discounted.
$450 off (50%)
$449 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 5: save 11% at Amazon right now

Enjoy the Garmin Vivoactive 5 with a good discount right now at Amazon. For a great price you can now get a Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch with an AMOLED Display and up to 11 Days of Battery (no more battery anxiety with this one). The smartwatch is available in black.
$32 off (11%)
$267 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: save $78 at Amazon right now

This early Prime Day deal gives you an option to save $78 on the Garmin Vivoactive 4. Enjoy a GPS smartwatch that features music, body energy monitoring, animated workouts, pulse ox sensors and more. The timepiece comes in Black.
$78 off (24%)
$252 44
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945: save $111 right now

Enjoy $111 off on the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch. This smartwatch, focused on athletes and runners, is now generously discounted at Amazon with this limited-time offer. It is available in black.
$111 off (22%)
$389
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: save $60 right now at Walmart

Enjoy a great rugged smartwatch with epic battery life with a $60 discount right now at Walmart with this early Prime Day deal. Solar charging gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode when exposed to 3 hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day, which is actually epic!
$61 off (14%)
$389
$449 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Instinct: save $60 right now at Walmart

This rugged, reliable outdoor GPS watch is built to the U. S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters). It can now be yours for just $230, which is a notable $60 off its original price. Get it now with this epic deal at Walmart!
$60 off (21%)
$230
$289 99
Buy at Walmart

Get the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar and save 16%

The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar is now 16% off for Prime Day! This lands the timepiece that usually costs about $450 under the $380 mark. The GPS watch has advanced fitness apps and features and solar charging capabilities. Get one and save 16% this Prime Day.
$70 off (16%)
$379 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon


Prime Day Fitbit deals


Fitbit Sense now 39% off at Amazon

Amazon is currently running a generous deal on the Fitbit Sense. The timepiece can be yours with almost $100 discount. This is the White/Gold version and it currently has the biggest discount of all the color options for this smartwatch. Don't miss out!
$98 off (39%)
$152
$249 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 now 17% off at Amazon

If you don't want to use a full-blown smartwatch, you can get yourself a fitness tracker: it's lighter and still has a lot of fitness features for you to enjoy. Right now, the Fitbit Charge 4 is available with 17% off at Amazon.
$26 off (17%)
$124
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4 save 18% right now at Walmart

You can now enjoy an 18% discount on the Fitbit Versa 4 at Walmart. rack more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes. The black color is the most discounted at the moment.
$36 off (18%)
$163 95
$199 95
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 3: now 13% off at Amazon

Amazon also has a great offer on the Fitbit Versa 3. The timepiece is now discounted by 13% off its list price, which was already on the affordable side. Comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, big battery, and a plethora of health and fitness features.
$31 off (13%)
$199
$229 95
Buy at Amazon

Save 39% on the Pixel Watch this Prime Day

Are you a Google fan? The Pixel Watch could be your ideal accessory! The OG model is now available for 39% off its usual price, giving you more bang for your buck. It has Fitbit activity tracking, a super modern design and is much more attractive at its Prime Day price.
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Save 23% on the Pixel Watch 2 this Prime Day

If you're looking for the more contemporary version of Google's smartwatch, Amazon's got your back. Just for Prime Day, you can save 23% on the Pixel Watch 2 with the best of Fitbit's activity tracking capabilities. Get one and save big during the 48-hour event.
$80 off (23%)
$269 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2: save 28% at Amazon this Prime Day

The Fitbit Sense 2 is now 28% off for Prime Day. The fitness tracker has a sleek design, offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurements, and it even boasts an ECG app. Get yours this Prime Day and save 28% on Amazon.
$70 off (28%)
$179 95
$249 95
Buy at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Charge 6 and save 38% this Prime Day

Looking for something more comfortable and discreet to track your activities and heart rate? The Fitbit Charge 6 might be what you're looking for. This fitness tracker offers up to seven days of use and is a real gem at its current price. The discounted wearable can be yours for under $100, thanks to this awesome Prime Day deal. Get one and save big.
$60 off (38%)
$99 95
$159 95
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: save 25% at Amazon this Prime Day

The high-class Amazfti T-Rex Ultra is another incredible choice this Prime Day. The smartwatch offers up to 20 days of use between charges, has dual-band GPS, and should withstand your toughest adventures. The best part? It's now 25% cheaper just in time for Prime Day.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Falcon is now 30% off for Prime Day

Enjoy a sweet 30% off for Prime Day on the Amazfit Falcon smartwatch. It is the 49mm and comes with offline map support, durable titanium body, a generous 14-days battery, strength training and 200m water-resistance.
$151 off (30%)
$349
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit GTS 3: save 33% right now for Prime Day

Enjoy a sleek smartwatch from Amazfit at a generous discount right now with this great deal. You get 42mm smartwatch with Alexa built-in, 150 sports modes, 12-day battery life and even blood oxygen and heart rate tracking. The timepiece is available in black.
$40 off (33%)
$79 99
$119 99
Buy at Amazon
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

