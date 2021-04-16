Amazon Prime reaches 200 million subscribers after bumper year
Amazon Prime added 50 million subscribers in a year
Amazon founder and (soon-to-be former) CEO Jeff Bezos announced in his annual shareholders letter (via Yahoo Finance) that there are now over 200 million Amazon Prime members worldwide.
Bezos didn’t go into detail about why Prime has been so successful lately, but the switch to Work From Home during the pandemic surely played a role. October’s two-day Prime Day celebration likely had an impact too.
To access Prime Day offers, you of course need an Amazon Prime membership. It costs $12.99/month or $119/year in the US and offers a number of additional benefits such as exclusive discounts, free shipping, and access to Prime Video, Amazon Gaming, and Prime Music.
So, is an Amazon Prime membership worth it? Read our dedicated article for a more detailed breakdown.