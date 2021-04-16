Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Amazon

Amazon Prime reaches 200 million subscribers after bumper year

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 16, 2021, 4:17 AM
Amazon Prime reaches 200 million subscribers after bumper year
Amazon Prime has become one of the biggest players in a world full of subscription services and growth shows no signs of slowing down, as demonstrated by its latest subscriber milestone, which comes months after the biggest Prime Day ever.

Amazon Prime added 50 million subscribers in a year


Amazon founder and (soon-to-be former) CEO Jeff Bezos announced in his annual shareholders letter (via Yahoo Finance) that there are now over 200 million Amazon Prime members worldwide.

That’s an increase of 50 million in just over a year — Amazon reported 150 million subscribers in January 2020. Notably, the time it took Prime to go from 150 to 200 million subscribers halved compared to the jump from 100 to 150 million members.

Bezos didn’t go into detail about why Prime has been so successful lately, but the switch to Work From Home during the pandemic surely played a role. October’s two-day Prime Day celebration likely had an impact too.

Prime Day has become an annual shopping event on the same scale as Black Friday. There are promotions on all sorts of products, including Apple Prime Day deals, Samsung discounts on Amazon Prime Day, and more general things like Prime Day offers on speakers.

To access Prime Day offers, you of course need an Amazon Prime membership. It costs $12.99/month or $119/year in the US and offers a number of additional benefits such as exclusive discounts, free shipping, and access to Prime Video, Amazon Gaming, and Prime Music.

