Amazon Prime reaches 200 million subscribers after bumper year









To access Prime Day offers, you of course need an Amazon Prime membership. It costs $12.99/month or $119/year in the US and offers a number of additional benefits such as exclusive discounts, free shipping, and access to Prime Video, Amazon Gaming, and Prime Music.

Bezos didn’t go into detail about why Prime has been so successful lately, but the switch to Work From Home during the pandemic surely played a role. October’s two-day Prime Day celebration likely had an impact too.