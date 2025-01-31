Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Amazon Music Unlimited raises prices of its Individual and Family plans

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Amazon Music
Amazon Music Unlimited
Amazon Music Unlimited is the latest streaming service that has decided to increase subscription prices. Despite the fact that many of these streaming services are making a lot of money, they raise prices almost every year, some even twice per year.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced it has increased the price of both its music service’s Individual and Family plans. The former’s price wasn’t increased by too much, but the latter now costs $3 more.

If you’re not an Amazon Music Unlimited customer, but you’re considering the service, then you’ll have to pay $10.99 per month (up from $9.99 per month) for the Individual plan, or $20 per month (up from $17 per month) for the Family Plan.

Those who want to save a little bit can do so by paying $109 per year (up from $99 per year) for the Individual plan, or $199 per year (up from $169 per year) for the Family plan. Keep in mind that if you don’t have Prime, the price of the Individual plan becomes $11.99 per month (up from $10.99 per month).

Amazon has already announced that new customers signing up for its Music Unlimited streaming service will have to pay the new prices. However, for existing customers, the updated prices will go into effect on the next monthly renewal billing, on or after March 5, 2025.

Customers who are on a free trial will continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of their promotions period. Amazon confirmed it will honor the original subscription price, plus applicable taxes, for the first full-price billing cycle. The new pricing, plus applicable taxes, will go into effect on the bill after that.

Amazon Music Unlimited’s price hasn’t changed since 2023, but the US-based company says that “in order to bring you even more content and new features,” it must update the price of both its Individual and Family plans.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless