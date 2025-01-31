Amazon Music Unlimited raises prices of its Individual and Family plans
Amazon Music Unlimited is the latest streaming service that has decided to increase subscription prices. Despite the fact that many of these streaming services are making a lot of money, they raise prices almost every year, some even twice per year.
Earlier this week, Amazon announced it has increased the price of both its music service’s Individual and Family plans. The former’s price wasn’t increased by too much, but the latter now costs $3 more.
Those who want to save a little bit can do so by paying $109 per year (up from $99 per year) for the Individual plan, or $199 per year (up from $169 per year) for the Family plan. Keep in mind that if you don’t have Prime, the price of the Individual plan becomes $11.99 per month (up from $10.99 per month).
Customers who are on a free trial will continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of their promotions period. Amazon confirmed it will honor the original subscription price, plus applicable taxes, for the first full-price billing cycle. The new pricing, plus applicable taxes, will go into effect on the bill after that.
If you’re not an Amazon Music Unlimited customer, but you’re considering the service, then you’ll have to pay $10.99 per month (up from $9.99 per month) for the Individual plan, or $20 per month (up from $17 per month) for the Family Plan.
Amazon has already announced that new customers signing up for its Music Unlimited streaming service will have to pay the new prices. However, for existing customers, the updated prices will go into effect on the next monthly renewal billing, on or after March 5, 2025.
Amazon Music Unlimited’s price hasn’t changed since 2023, but the US-based company says that “in order to bring you even more content and new features,” it must update the price of both its Individual and Family plans.
