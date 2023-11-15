Amazon offers 3 months of free Music Unlimited this Black Friday (and beyond)

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
We’re just a few days away from one of the biggest sales events of the year, Black Friday, and the first deals have already started to appear. If you’d rather shop for services rather than physical products, Amazon has you covered this year with a very appealing offer.

Beginning November 13, customers can get 3 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. The offer is only available to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, so if you’ve been previously subscribed, you won’t be able to take on the company’s new deal.

Additionally, Amazon says that those who are currently in a free trial of its music streaming service or were previously a free trial are also not eligible for this specific offer.

Customers who meet all the requirements and intend to take advantage of Amazon’s limited-time offer should know that after the promotional trial, the subscription will automatically continue at $10.99 per month ($9.99 per month for Prime customers) plus applicable tax until the subscription is canceled.

Another important piece of information mentioned by Amazon is that the offer can’t be combined with any other offer. Amazon’s limited-time deal will be available until January 11, 2024, so it will still be available long after Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events end.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers access to a catalog of over 100 million songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations. The premium music subscription service is available on just about every device that can run music, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, as well as Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon Echo.
