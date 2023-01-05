Check out Amazon's first-ever Kindle Scribe deals with your choice of a Basic or Premium Pen
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just because the holiday shopping season is over, that doesn't mean it's too late to save big on that hot new gadget you've been closely following for the last few months or so. The Kindle Scribe, for instance, was only unveiled a few months back, which made it a little too young for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2022 discount.
But now that Lenovo has taken the wraps off a very interesting 10.3-inch Smart Paper device, it's definitely time for the "first Kindle for reading and writing" to score its first-ever price cut... across the board.
We're obviously not saying Amazon is rolling out these completely unprecedented deals today in response to Lenovo's Smart Paper announcement, which the e-commerce giant may or may not have known about in advance, but, well, we're not not saying that either.
As things stand, the Kindle Scribe really doesn't have a lot of direct competition, sporting a massive (by e-book reader standards) 10.2-inch glare-free touchscreen with excellent 300 ppi resolution and natively supporting note-taking from a built-in pen.
Regularly priced at $339.99 and up, this bad boy, which is not to be considered a full-blown iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab alternative, currently fetches a cool 45 bucks less than that in an entry-level 16GB storage variant with a "Basic Pen" bundled in.
If you prefer a "Premium Pen" with a dedicated eraser and shortcut button, you can get that alongside the same 16 gig model at a slightly higher $50 markdown from a $369.99 list price for an undoubtedly limited time only. Or you can opt for a 32 or 64GB storage configuration at $55 and $60 under regular prices of $389.99 and $419.99 respectively with the same feature-packed Premium Pen included.
Regardless of your storage and pen type choice, you're looking at "weeks" of battery life, USB-C charging support, adjustable warm light technology, access to a "world class" library filled with millions and millions of popular books, and perhaps most importantly, no charging necessary (ever) for the Kindle Scribe's writing companion. What more could you ask for at these new all-time low prices?
Things that are NOT allowed: