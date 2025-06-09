Amazon's super-expensive Kindle Scribe (2024) is on sale at a new record high discount





While that obviously doesn't change the fact that you're not looking at a full-blown tablet here, the unprecedented discount certainly maximizes the value proposition of a device that had a very specific (and generally very devoted) target audience to begin with.

Amazon Kindle Scribe $100 off (25%) E-Book Reader with 16GB Storage, 2024 Release, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Display with 300 ppi resolution, Uniform White Borders, Built-in AI-Powered Notebook, Active Canvas, Up to 12 Weeks of Battery Life, Adjustable Warm Light, Auto-Adjusting Front Light Sensor, Flush-Front Design, USB-C Port, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included Buy at Amazon





Keep in mind that this is the second Kindle Scribe edition, and unlike its 2022 predecessor, the 2024 model comes bundled with a "Premium Pen" as standard. Amazon remarkably slashes $100 off the list prices of all three available storage variants, starting with the 16GB one that normally costs four Benjamins and going up to a 64GB configuration typically setting you back $449.99.





Apart from the aforementioned "premium" stylus, which comes equipped with a customizable shortcut button and soft-tipped eraser while not requiring charging or setup, the key selling point and major strength over the greatest Android tablets money can buy in 2025 has to be the epic 12-week battery life rating.

Of course, that staggering number can only be achieved in certain usage conditions, but whatever you do, however many books you read, and notes you take on the Kindle Scribe (2024), you should still be able to squeeze one or two weeks of endurance out of this bad boy with minimal effort.





The 10.2-inch display is also pretty spectacular (at least by conventional e-book reader standards), rocking 300 ppi resolution and uniform white borders while sitting perfectly flush with the rest of the Kindle Scribe's design to look more like a high-end tablet at a first glance than a product generally viewed as more "rudimentary."







