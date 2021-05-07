Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Deals Amazon

These oldie but goodie Kindle Paperwhite e-readers are absurdly cheap today only

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 07, 2021, 12:27 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These oldie but goodie Kindle Paperwhite e-readers are absurdly cheap today only
E-book readers are generally considered pretty rudimentary gadgets, being incapable of performing most of the tasks even the world's humblest and cheapest Android tablets can easily carry out. Be that as it may, Amazon has impressively managed to strike gold with an extensive Kindle product lineup including low, mid, and high-end models for more than a decade now.

While the e-commerce giant tends to upgrade at least one of the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Oasis families almost every year, that doesn't mean bargain hunters should completely disregard older versions of the three gadgets when putting together shopping lists for special occasions like Mother's Day, for instance.

That's because the latest entry-level Amazon Kindle typically starts at $90, frequently going down to $65 and up, while a mid-range Kindle Paperwhite released back in 2012 can be currently purchased for as little as $20.99.

Granted, the first-gen Paperwhite doesn't come with the razor-thin, ultra-lightweight, and waterproof design of 2018's fourth-gen Kindle mid-ranger, but for just a little over 20 bucks, you're certainly looking at a remarkable list of features here, including everything from a built-in light allowing you to read your favorite e-books in the dark to an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to eight weeks (!!!).

As you can imagine, these dirt-cheap units on sale today only at Woot are backed by a 90-day warranty, shipping (for free for Prime members) in brown boxes featuring "used" markings despite the e-tailer technically listing the product condition as "refurbished."

If you hurry, you can choose between "used - good" and "used - very good" labeled condition, as well as between Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + AT&T cellular-enabled variants, at prices ranging from the aforementioned $20.99 to $26.99.

Alternatively, you can opt for the slightly better second-gen Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at $29.99 in "used - acceptable", "used - good", or "used - very good" labeled condition. That seems like a ridiculously easy choice to make, but following in the footsteps of 4GB storage configurations, the "good" and "very good" 2GB models could well go out of stock ahead of the killer new deal's actual expiration date time.

While far from what we'd call a major upgrade, this 2013 generation sports a subtly improved e-paper display, LED illumination, processing power, and touch input response compared to its 2012 forerunner. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but either way, you'll be making a pretty great deal. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Mother's Day deals on tech
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 12hT-Mobile's last-minute Mother's Day deal can hook you up with a free 5G iPhone 12
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
One of Garmin's best smartwatches ever is on sale for less than $100
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals on Prime Day 2021: what to expect
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 3 XL is an incredible bargain for a limited time (new and unlocked)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless