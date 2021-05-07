These oldie but goodie Kindle Paperwhite e-readers are absurdly cheap today only

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the e-commerce giant tends to upgrade at least one of the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Oasis families almost every year, that doesn't mean bargain hunters should completely disregard older versions of the three gadgets when putting together shopping lists for special occasions like Mother's Day , for instance.





That's because the latest entry-level Amazon Kindle typically starts at $90, frequently going down to $65 and up , while a mid-range Kindle Paperwhite released back in 2012 can be currently purchased for as little as $20.99.





Granted, the first-gen Paperwhite doesn't come with the razor-thin, ultra-lightweight, and waterproof design of 2018's fourth-gen Kindle mid-ranger , but for just a little over 20 bucks, you're certainly looking at a remarkable list of features here, including everything from a built-in light allowing you to read your favorite e-books in the dark to an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to eight weeks (!!!).





As you can imagine, these dirt-cheap units on sale today only at Woot are backed by a 90-day warranty, shipping (for free for Prime members) in brown boxes featuring "used" markings despite the e-tailer technically listing the product condition as "refurbished."





If you hurry, you can choose between "used - good" and "used - very good" labeled condition, as well as between Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + AT&T cellular-enabled variants, at prices ranging from the aforementioned $20.99 to $26.99.





Alternatively, you can opt for the slightly better second-gen Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at $29.99 in "used - acceptable", "used - good", or "used - very good" labeled condition. That seems like a ridiculously easy choice to make, but following in the footsteps of 4GB storage configurations, the "good" and "very good" 2GB models could well go out of stock ahead of the killer new deal's actual expiration date time.





While far from what we'd call a major upgrade, this 2013 generation sports a subtly improved e-paper display, LED illumination, processing power, and touch input response compared to its 2012 forerunner. Ultimately, the choice is yours, but either way, you'll be making a pretty great deal.

E-book readers are generally considered pretty rudimentary gadgets, being incapable of performing most of the tasks even the world's humblest and cheapest Android tablets can easily carry out. Be that as it may, Amazon has impressively managed to strike gold with an extensive Kindle product lineup including low, mid, and high-end models for more than a decade now.