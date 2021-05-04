Amazon is running a huge Mother's Day sale on some of its best devices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Even though we've already rounded up many of this year's best Mother's Day deals on some of the hottest and most popular gadgets out there, you may want to add a couple... dozen or so items to your shopping list at the last minute.





That's because Amazon is selling nearly every single one of its in-house smart speakers, smart displays, tablets, and e-book readers at special prices just in time for May 9 delivery.





Naturally, the latest additions to the company's Fire family are far too new to already get discounts (especially considering their very competitive starting prices), but that's not what we can say about 2020's 10th gen 8-incher and the 2019-released 10-inch slate.



is 55 and a whopping 80 bucks cheaper than usual in 32 and 64GB storage configurations respectively, while the The 9th gen Fire HD 10 is 55 and a whopping 80 bucks cheaper than usual in 32 and 64GB storage configurations respectively, while the Fire HD 8 can be had at a smaller but still decent $25 markdown at the time of this writing.



Although not completely unpredecented, these promotions are arguably the best Amazon has had to offer in quite some time, and unsurprisingly, the same goes for the e-commerce giant's newest Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 10 deals.



We're obviously talking about the latest generations of all these hot-selling products, even though We're obviously talking about the latest generations of all these hot-selling products, even though the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite e-reader , for instance, is almost three years old and thus most likely due for an upgrade soon.



Before that arrives, however, it's hard to argue with the appeal of the "thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet" at a $35 discount in an entry-level 8GB storage variant... unless, of course, you prefer the even cheaper Before that arrives, however, it's hard to argue with the appeal of the "thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet" at a $35 discount in an entry-level 8GB storage variant... unless, of course, you prefer the even cheaper Kindle from 2019 , which costs $25 less than usual with a built-in front light of its own.