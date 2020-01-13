Amazon's newest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are back on sale at their Black Friday prices





Last revised in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the Kindle Paperwhite and "standard" Kindle are on sale once more at their heftiest discounts in over a month. That's right, these bad boys are cheaper now than they were before Christmas, matching their crazy low price points from back during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday frenzy in late November and early December.



That means you can get That means you can get the "all-new" Amazon Kindle , also known as the Kindle 10th Generation, for 30 bucks off its $90 and $110 regular price with and without special offers respectively. Said "special offers" are basically ads for your lockscreen and banners displayed at the bottom of your gadget's home screen. They're not usually very intrusive, but if they sound like something you could never get used to, it's probably a good idea to just cough up the extra $20 to get rid of them for good.



While both the entry-level Kindle and the costlier Kindle Paperwhite come with a built-in front light, the latter model obviously has a number of important advantages going for it. We're talking a much sharper screen (the size is the same), a sleek flush-front design, a water-resistant build, and perhaps more importantly, some extra storage space to hold more e-books.



Both the 8 and 32GB storage variants of the Both the 8 and 32GB storage variants of the Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation , released back in 2018, come in black and twilight blue colors, with or without special offers. The 8 gig models are currently marked down by a cool $45 apiece, while purchasing a 32GB version will save you an even more substantial 50 bucks compared to the list price of the waterproof yet relatively affordable e-book reader.

Amazon doesn't really have a worthy rival in the e-reader market anymore, but that's definitely not stopping the e-commerce giant from refreshing and improving its popular line of Kindles relatively regularly, as well as cutting their already reasonable prices extremely frequently.